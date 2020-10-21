Adsense 970×250
320×100

Nigeria: Tension Rises After Police In Lagos Opens Fire On Protesters

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

21st Oct, 2020. 09:45 pm
Adsense 300×600
Nigeria: Tension Rises After Police In Lagos Opens Fire On Protesters

Tension increased after several people were killed in firing on peaceful Protesters by police Nigeria’s biggest city, Lagos and protesters torched several buildings.

According to the foreign news agency, AFP, eyewitnesses said after curfew was imposed the police opened fire on a crowd to disperse the demonstrators.

“We were sitting peacefully when they turned off the lights and billboards and everyone started screaming,” said an eyewitness.

“After that, they came to us and started firing, after which everyone ran for their lives,” he said.

Photos and videos shared on social media after the shooting showed chaos everywhere.

Police have been condemned globally from shooting at demonstrators, while Nigeria’s President Mohammad Buhari requested the public to show restraint.

Hundreds of people took to the streets on Wednesday to protest the shooting in South Africa, the continent’s most economically strong country.

The Lagos governor initially insisted there were no casualties in the shooting, but later said authorities were investigating the death of a man shot in the head.

He said that 25 people were also injured in the incident.

Human Rights Watch said in a statement that the Nigerian army indiscriminately fired on people.

A Nigerian researcher affiliated with the group said: “The administration should immediately withdraw the troops stationed on the streets and identify the officers responsible for the firing and take action against them.”

The Nigerian military has called the reports of firing on protesters “false news” on Twitter.

Amnesty International, on the other hand, said it was investigating the death toll.

Despite the curfew, several buildings were set on fire around the scene of Wednesday’s shooting, and army troops were seen patrolling the streets.

In another district, a bus station was set on fire and clashes broke out between youths and police at various places.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

PM Extends Condolence Over Loss Of Lives In Afghanistan Stampede
8 hours ago
PM Extends Condolence Over Loss Of Lives In Afghanistan Stampede

Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended sincere condolences to the bereaved families...
Qatar Airways intends A380 Airbus to stay grounded for years.
12 hours ago
Qatar Airways intends A380 Airbus to stay grounded for years

Qatar Airways doesn't anticipate utilizing its Airbus A380s for a minimum of...
In October, Saudi Arabia will host an international summit on artificial intelligence.
13 hours ago
Saudi Arabia will host An International Summit On AI in Oct

This year Saudi Arabia is hosting an event for the Global Artificial...
Pakistan consulate
17 hours ago
At least 15 dead in stampede near Pakistani consulate in Aghanistan

At least 15 Afghans died and more than a dozen injured in...
Donald Trump bank account China
18 hours ago
President Trump possesses a bank account in China, report

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he has a Chinese bank...
bare images AI online abuse
18 hours ago
New AI software creates bare images of clothed women

More than 100,000 women are facing bare images abuse by Artificial Intelligence...
Adsense 300×250

Recent News

AED TO PKR
5 hours ago
AED TO PKR Rate, 22 Oct: Today UAE Dirham to PKR

Thursday: Today's UAE Dirham TO PKR (AED TO PKR) exchange rate (Last...
Gold Rate in Pakistan
5 hours ago
Gold Rates: Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan, 22 October 2020

Today 24K Gold Rate in Pakistan Per tola is Rs. 117000. These prices are normally the...
SAR TO PKR
5 hours ago
SAR TO PKR, 22 Oct: Today’s Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan

Thursday: Today 1 Saudi Riyal TO PKR (SAR TO PKR) exchange rate...
Pakistanis Laughing
5 hours ago
India comes With another Rumors Pakistanis Cannot Stop Laughing

There’s false news and then there’s Indian media.Pakistan’s army chief General Qamar...