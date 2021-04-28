Afghanistan: US Embassy Staff Begins To Leave Kabul

Adsense 300×250

The State Department on Tuesday, April 27, ordered some of its remaining staff to leave its embassy in Kabul. The United States is currently preparing to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan.

Ross Wilson, the US ambassador to Afghanistan, said in a tweet that In light of increasing violence & threat reports in Kabul, the State Department has approved Ordered Departure status affecting a relatively small number of employees at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul effective immediately. We do not anticipate any changes to our operations.

“The Ordered Departure at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul ensures that American diplomacy and support for Afghanistan will be sustainable, robust, and effective,” he added.

The State Department’s order comes two days after General Austin Miller, the top US military official in Afghanistan, called for an end to operations in Afghanistan and for Afghan forces to take responsibility for security.

US President Joe Biden recently announced that about 2,500 US troops currently in Afghanistan would leave by September 11. It marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the Twin Towers in New York, which killed nearly 3,000 people.

However, a US agreement with the Taliban called for the withdrawal of foreign troops by May 1, which was not implemented.

The head of US Central Command, General Kenneth Mckenzie, says the United States is committed to keeping its embassy in Kabul operational. “We intend to continue to maintain our embassy in Afghanistan,” he said. But the number of troops there will be minimal … just enough to defend the embassy. ”