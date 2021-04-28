Adsense 970×250

Afghanistan: US Embassy Staff Begins To Leave Kabul

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

28th Apr, 2021. 06:27 pm
Adsense 300×600
Afghanistan: US Embassy Staff Begins To Leave Kabul
Adsense 300×250

The State Department on Tuesday, April 27, ordered some of its remaining staff to leave its embassy in Kabul. The United States is currently preparing to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan.

Ross Wilson, the US ambassador to Afghanistan, said in a tweet that In light of increasing violence & threat reports in Kabul, the State Department has approved Ordered Departure status affecting a relatively small number of employees at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul effective immediately. We do not anticipate any changes to our operations.

“The Ordered Departure at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul ensures that American diplomacy and support for Afghanistan will be sustainable, robust, and effective,” he added.

The State Department’s order comes two days after General Austin Miller, the top US military official in Afghanistan, called for an end to operations in Afghanistan and for Afghan forces to take responsibility for security.

US President Joe Biden recently announced that about 2,500 US troops currently in Afghanistan would leave by September 11. It marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the Twin Towers in New York, which killed nearly 3,000 people.

However, a US agreement with the Taliban called for the withdrawal of foreign troops by May 1, which was not implemented.

The head of US Central Command, General Kenneth Mckenzie, says the United States is committed to keeping its embassy in Kabul operational. “We intend to continue to maintain our embassy in Afghanistan,” he said. But the number of troops there will be minimal … just enough to defend the embassy. ”

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Sri Lanka's Cabinet Approves Ban On Full-Face Veils Including Muslim Burqas In Public
35 mins ago
Sri Lanka’s Cabinet Approves Ban On Full-Face Veils Including Muslim Burqas

Sri Lanka's cabinet approves the proposal by Public Security Minister Sarath Weerasekera...
Modi thanks Putin
38 mins ago
Modi thanks Putin for Russia’s support in India’s fight against pandemic

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had an excellent conversation with Russian President...
4 hours ago
Kate Middleton’s tribute to Princess Diana in her wedding revealed

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton made sure to pay tribute to...
Heavy Rain In Makkah
20 hours ago
Saudi Arabia: Heavy rain flooded roads around Haram Sharif

Heavy rainfall caused flooding in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.  According to a foreign...
21 hours ago
EU to send urgently-needed medical support to India

On Tuesday a statement from the bloc said that the European Union...
Egypt Police Attack
1 day ago
Egypt Police Attack: 9 Men Executed for attack on police in 2013

Egypt Police Attack - On Monday, Egyptian authorities executed nine men who...

Recent News

Screenshots are now automatically translated by Google Lens
20 mins ago
Screenshots are now automatically translated by Google Lens

Users of Google lens have been waiting for the translate from image...
today gold rates in dubai
26 mins ago
Dubai Gold: Today’s Gold Rate in Dubai Per tola, April 28th

Wednesday: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (Dubai) Per tola is AED 2,399.39 while 24k...
Sri Lanka's Cabinet Approves Ban On Full-Face Veils Including Muslim Burqas In Public
35 mins ago
Sri Lanka’s Cabinet Approves Ban On Full-Face Veils Including Muslim Burqas

Sri Lanka's cabinet approves the proposal by Public Security Minister Sarath Weerasekera...
Amna Ilyas Slaps Man
37 mins ago
Amna Ilyas Slaps A Man, Video Goes Viral

Pakistani actress Amna Ilyas has slapped a man in her new video...