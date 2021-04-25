Adsense 300×250

At least 82 people have been killed after an oxygen tank explosion at a hospital in Baghdad that had been equipped to shelter COVID-19 patients.

According to the Interior Ministry spokesperson on Sunday, a fire erupted by an oxygen tank explosion killing at least 82 people and injured 110 at a hospital in Baghdad.

“We urgently need to review safety measures at all hospitals to prevent such a painful incident from happening in future,” Interior Ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.

Iraq’s prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi suspended Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi after the unfortunate incident.

Moreover, Baghdad governor Mohammed Jaber and the head of the health department for eastern Baghdad will also be questioned said a statement from the Iraqi premier.

According to an eye witness, “The fire spread, like fuel … I took my brother out to the street, next to the checkpoint. Then I came [back] and went up from there. To the last floor, that did not burn. I found a girl suffocating, about 19 years old, she was suffocating, she was about to die.”

“I took her on my shoulders, and I ran down. People were jumping… Doctors fell on the cars. Everyone was jumping. And I kept going up from there, got people and come down again,” he added.

However, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has ordered a proper inquiry in the matter.

Earlier in 2019, around 90 people lost their lives when an overloaded ferry had sunk in the Tigris river in the city of Mosul.