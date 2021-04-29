Beijing’s International Garden Festival showcases unique flower patterns

Adsense 300×250

The International Garden Festival has kicked off in China at the Beijing Expo Park.

This year’s festival includes an exhibition of 60,000 square meters of floral arts and plants in pots, as well as gardening designs and competitions.

A total of 30 gardens have been created by domestic and overseas designers belonging from Germany,UK, and Japan. Their art is on display at the festival which runs throughout October.

Director of the Beijing Shiyuan Investment Development, Yang Yongjie said, “We hope to offer an immersive experience for visitors to this year’s festival so that they can enjoy the beauty of nature and horticulture here.”