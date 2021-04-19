Boris Johnson Cancels trip to India Following Current Virus Situation

Adsense 300×250

The United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled his official visit to India following the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Boris Johnson’s visit to India after an explosion of coronavirus cases there. Later, the Britain government India added to the “red list” of countries, banning all arrivals from India except for the UK or Irish nationals.

According to the details, from Friday, people who have travelled from India in the last 10 days will be denied entrance.

British or Irish passport holders as well as people with UK residence rights will be allowed to enter but must quarantine for 10 days in a hotel approved by the government. The UK and Indian governments called off Johnson’s visit, which was set for next week after already being delayed in January. It would have been the premier’s first major foreign visit since he took charge in 2019. His previous trip to India had been cancelled in view of the Coronavirus in England and the national lockdown situation across the country. The spokesman for the British Prime Minister had said that relations and cooperation between the two countries would continue in the same manner, even during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Note that, the Prime Minister of United Kingdom (UK) Boris Johnson had ordered national lockdowns in England and Scotland to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The lockdowns had been imposed to slow a surge in infections that threatens to overwhelm parts of the health system before a vaccine programme reaches a critical mass.

British Prime Minister Johnson said a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus was spreading at great speed and urgent action was needed to slow it down.

“As I speak to you tonight, our hospitals are under more pressure from Covid than any time since the start of the pandemic,” Johnson said in a televised address to the country.

“With most of the country already under extreme measures, it’s clear that we need to do more together to bring this new variant under control.

“We must therefore go into a national lockdown, which is tough enough to contain this variant. That means the government is once again instructing you to stay at home.”

Coronavirus In India – Active Cases, Death Toll

India reported 2,73,810 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the data updated by the health ministry.

The highest one-day spike so far took India’s caseload past the 1.5 crore mark. 1,619 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.