Chad President Idriss Déby, the longest-serving leader, killed in battle against rebels

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

20th Apr, 2021. 07:48 pm
Chadian President Idriss Déby
Idriss Deby, President of Chad, has been killed during a battle against rebels in the north here on Tuesday.

According to confirmation from the national army of Chad, the re-elected President Idriss Deby has succumbed to his injuries following clashes with rebels in the country.

The government and parliament have been terminated. A curfew has also been forced and the borders have been shut.

Déby, 68, spent three decades in command and was one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders.

Furthermore, his death was announced the day after he was named the winner of a presidential election that would have given him a sixth term in service.

However, most of the opposition had boycotted the vote.

“Mr Déby breathed his last defending the sovereign nation on the battlefield,” an army general said in a statement.

