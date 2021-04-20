Adsense 970×250

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

20th Apr, 2021. 03:06 pm
Adsense 300×600
Rahul Gandhi
Adsense 300×250

The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he tweeted that he had mild symptoms.

According to the details, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in his Tweet:

“After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe.”

On the other hand, Chief Minister Delhi Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

An official statement from the Chief Minister’s Office confirmed that Sunita Kejriwal has isolated herself at home. Whereas Arvind Kejriwal too has quarantined himself.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Chadian President Idriss Déby
5 hours ago
Chad President Idriss Déby, the longest-serving leader, killed in battle against rebels

Idriss Deby, President of Chad, has been killed during a battle against...
EID Holidays UAE
6 hours ago
UAE: Residents Likely To Get A five-day Eid-Al-Fitr Break

The Muslims residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) began to observe...
Masjid-ul-Haram
7 hours ago
Masjid-ul-Haram: Photo of female security official goes viral

A female security force has been deployed in Masjid-ul-Haram in the courtyard...
Farmer protests India
13 hours ago
Protesting farmers announce ‘resistance week’ from today

Demonstrations by farmers are still in progress in India as Twitter users...
New Zealand: Airport worker tests positive
14 hours ago
New Zealand: Airport worker tests positive day after bubble opens

An Auckland worker has contracted coronavirus a day after New Zealand opened...
russia
15 hours ago
Air Strikes in Syria killed 200 militants, says Russian Army

The Russian Federation’s ministry of defense said it had killed "up to...

Recent News

Hiba Bukhari
26 mins ago
Since When Actress Hiba Bukhari Is Getting Marriage Proposals?

Pakistan's emerging actress Hiba Bukhari is winning the hearts of her fans...
Fawad Chaudhry press conference
1 hour ago
Government working on introducing an electronic voting machine: Fawad Chaudhry

Newly-appointed Interior Minister Fawad Chaudhry has informed that the government is working...
2 hours ago
Can you find a soccer ball hidden among these pandas?

Here are a lot of pandas cheering happily. They are apparently celebrating...
Aiman Khan new pictures
2 hours ago
Aiman Khan Winning Hearts With Her Alluring Look & Simplicity

The most adored showbiz celebrity Aiman Khan usually treats fans with her stunning looks...