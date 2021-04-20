Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19

Adsense 300×250

The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he tweeted that he had mild symptoms.

According to the details, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in his Tweet:

“After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe.”

On the other hand, Chief Minister Delhi Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

An official statement from the Chief Minister’s Office confirmed that Sunita Kejriwal has isolated herself at home. Whereas Arvind Kejriwal too has quarantined himself.