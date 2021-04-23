Delhi hospitals run out of oxygen supplies amid coronavirus

Adsense 300×250

At least two hospitals in Delhi have fallen short of oxygen supply as healthcare crises are happening in several areas of India.

As per the details, coronavirus is increasing in India at a steady rate. Several people have lost their lives while waiting for an oxygen supply. The majority of intensive care beds are full in Delhi hospitals.

According to the latest figure, the country has reported around 16 million cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet state Chief Ministers of affected states and oxygen manufacturers on Friday.

Max healthcare said in a tweet that it had been waiting for expected fresh supplies for more than seven hours at two hospitals. It has 700 patients admitted at the two facilities.

Several other hospitals in Delhi had reported that they either ran out of oxygen or had decreasing supplies.

SOS – Less than an hour’s Oxygen supplies at Max Smart Hospital & Max Hospital Saket. Awaiting promised fresh supplies from INOX since 1 am. @drharshvardhan @msisodia @PMOIndia @ArvindKejriwal @PiyushGoyal @SatyendarJain over 700 patients admitted, need immediate assistance 🙏🏼 — Max Healthcare (@MaxHealthcare) April 23, 2021