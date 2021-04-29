Democrats Wielding Race As “Political Weapon”: Republican Senator

Adsense 300×250

Senator Tim Scott of the opposition Republican Party in the United States has said that President Biden has failed to unite the nation while his package on infrastructure, education and families will further divide the nation.

Responding formally to President Biden’s joint congressional hearing Wednesday night, Republican Tim Scott said Biden had inherited better conditions.

In addition to the vaccine program launched under former President Donald Trump, he also mentioned the multi-billion dollar package for business people affected by last year’s pandemic and the payment of financial assistance to those affected.

Tim Scott said the Democratic Party is not ready to work with Republicans on further aid to the United States.

Republicans have objected to the Biden administration’s efforts to help Americans affected by the pandemic.

Tim Scott also objected to the pace of school opening in the United States, saying that in many countries children have turned to classrooms.

“Science is making it clear that schools are safe for children,” he said.

Tim Scott also criticized the president’s plans to raise taxes on the richest Americans, the American Family Plan and child care.

He said families should have the option to determine their own path to the American Dream, which has equal opportunities for all.

Tim Scott is the only black Republican senator. He accused Democrats of meddling in racist policies and said they are wielding race as a political weapon.

He claimed that today, once again, children are being taught that the colour of their skin is their identity.

He said that this was the division that we (Republicans) tried to end because, the United States is not a racist country, Tim added.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden outlined his plans for the country’s development while addressing a joint session of Congress for the first time on Wednesday, April 28, marking the 100th day of his term as President of the United States.