Adsense 300×250

On Tuesday a statement from the bloc said that the European Union will send the urgently-needed oxygen, medicines, and medical equipment to India as the second wave of the deadly coronavirus has taken the death toll to 200,000.

The decision comes after India requested support through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, which is coordinated by the Emergency Coordination Centre of the European Commission.

This support from the EU will help India to tackle the alarming situation of coronavirus.

Moreover, more help from the other member states including France and Germany is expected to be increased in the coming days.

The offers of support from the EU Member States via the Mechanism currently include:

Ireland — 700 oxygen concentrators; 1 oxygen generator; 365 ventilators;

Belgium — 9,000 doses of antiviral medicines Remdesivir;

Romania — 80 oxygen concentrators and 75 oxygen cylinders;

Luxembourg — 58 ventilators;

Portugal — 5,503 vials of Remdesivir; 20,000 litres of oxygen per week.

Sweden — 120 ventilators.

On the other hand, Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič said in a statement that,

“The EU stands in full solidarity with the Indian people and is ready to do our utmost to support them at this critical time. I would like to thank our Member States that came in numerously with generous offers of help, showing that the EU is a trusted partner and a friend at times of need.”

If the range of an emergency exceeds the country’s response capability, it may seek assistance through the mechanism.

The Emergency Response Coordination Centre mobilizes assistance or expertise in response to a call for assistance made through the mechanism. The Centre tracks incidents around the world 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and ensures quick mobilization of emergency assistance through direct interaction with national civil protection authorities.

Any country in the world, as well as the United Nations and its agencies or a related foreign organization, may request assistance from the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

EU and COVAX:

“Team Europe is committed to the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and its health, social, economic, humanitarian, security and political impacts. With this approach, the EU is showing leadership, responsibility, and solidarity with those most affected by the pandemic,” the statement said.

With a €2.47 billion donation to the COVAX program, Team Europe stands at the forefront of global attempts to secure international access to vaccinations.

“Till date, over €40.5 million doses of vaccine have been delivered to more than 100 countries worldwide,” the statement added.