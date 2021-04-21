Former police officer declared guilty in George Floyd’s murder case

Adsense 300×250

The former white police officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted in the murder of a black man, George Floyd in Minneapolis, United States last year.

According to news agency reports, a 12-member jury found Derek Chauvin, a 45-year-old former police officer, guilty of all three charges; second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Chauvin was taken into custody and can face up to several years in prison.

George Floyd supporters celebrated outside the court. George Floyd’s family lawyer welcomed the decision, calling it a turning point in history.

US President Joe Biden will make a statement regarding the Floyd trial. According to the White House, after the jury’s decision, President Biden telephoned George Floyd’s family.

The murder of the black American George Floyd took place in May 2020. In the video, it could be seen that the policeman had pressed Floyd’s neck to the ground with a lot of force with his knee.

Derek Chauvin held his knee on Flyod’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. According to the report of medical examiners, Floyd became unconscious 3 minutes later. After the incident, there were violent protests all over the world, especially in the United States.