Germany decides to leave Afghanistan by July 4 following US move: reports

Fahad Pervez

22nd Apr, 2021.
germany
The German defense minister on Wednesday said they planned to withdraw their forces from Afghanistan by July 4 following United States move to pull out by September 11.

“The current thinking… is to shorten the withdrawal period. A withdrawal date of July 4 is being considered,” a ministry spokesman told the international news agency stressing that the final decision would be made by NATO.

NATO had agreed last week to withdraw by May 1.

The 9,600-strong NATO training and support mission, which includes the US troops and relies heavily on Washington’s military assets.

Germany has the second biggest contingent of soldiers With 1,100 troops after the United States in Afghanistan.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden has decided to pull US troops from Afghanistan by 11th September 2011, almost after 20 years, told sources.

As per the sources, the withdrawal would be based on security and human rights guarantees.

On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are likely to brief the decision to NATO allies in Brussels. The US President will also announce his decision publicly, the sources added.

Taliban Threatens US Over Delaying In Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan

The Taliban had threatened Washington in March 2021 with dire consequences if it does not abide by the May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan.

The Taliban issued the warning during a press conference in Moscow, according to the reports.

The administration of US President Joe Biden says it is reviewing an agreement reached with the Taliban with the administration of former US President Donald Trump.

Biden told ABC News in an interview that May 1 could be the deadline, but that it would not be long if the deadline was extended.

Sohail Shaheen, a member of the Taliban’s negotiating team, told reporters that “they have to go and the withdrawal of US troops beyond May 1 would be a violation of the agreement.”

“And we will not violate the agreement, which will result in a backlash,” he said.

Member Sohail Shaheen did not elaborate on what the response would be, but in compliance with the agreement he signed in February 2020, the Taliban did not attack US or NATO forces, not even the last few.

There has also been an increase in unannounced bombings and targeted killings over the months.

“We hope that this will not happen, they will give up and we will focus on a solution to the Afghan problem and a peaceful settlement so that a political roadmap can be reached and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire can be achieved,” the Taliban leader said.

He also confirmed that the Taliban stood by the demands of the Islamic government.

Sohail Shaheen did not elaborate on the structure of the Islamic government.

He also did not say whether the Taliban would accept the election but stressed that President Ashraf Ghani’s government did not live up to his definition of an Islamic government.

It should be noted that along with Russia, China, and Pakistan, the United States has also demanded an immediate ceasefire from the warring parties in Afghanistan.

In addition, a Taliban delegation is meeting in Moscow with the Afghan government to discuss future plans for ending the war in Afghanistan.

