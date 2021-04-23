Grand Mufti Terms It Haraam For COVID Patients To Meet With Other People

Adsense 300×250

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Sheikh, the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia and chairman of the Kabar Ulema Council, has said that it is haraam for people with the coronavirus to meet with other people.

He urged citizens and foreigners to strictly abide by the terms and conditions laid down by the government and government agencies for the prevention of the pandemic.

In a detailed statement, the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia also highlighted the teachings and guidelines of Islam for the protection of human health. He said that health is one of the great blessings of Allah. Everyone should value it. The Holy Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) had said that two blessings are very propitious to people. One is health and the other is ease. Physical health is a great blessing and every human being should be aware of its greatness. Therefore, in the days of pandemics, people should try to protect themselves and others from the spread of the disease.

Islam emphasizes the protection of the lives of healthy people from the victims of the disease. Therefore, citizens should protect their own health and the health of others by following the teachings of Islam. It is also important to take care of physical hygiene to avoid pandemic. The Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) said that cleanliness is a part of faith. At the same time, people with the disease should stay away from other people.