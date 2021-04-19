Adsense 970×250

Hong Kong bans flights from India, Pakistan and Philippines amid coronavirus

Komal FatimaWeb Editor

19th Apr, 2021. 12:33 pm
Adsense 300×600
Hong Kong bans flights from India, Pakistan and Philippines amid coronavirus
Adsense 300×250

Hong Kong will suspend flights from Pakistan, India, and the Philippines for two weeks from April 20.

As per the details, the decision has been taken as the N501Y mutant COVID-19 strain was detected in the Asian financial hub for the first time.

Hong Kong government said that the three countries would be classified as “extremely high risk” after multiple cases carrying the strain into Hong Kong were reported in the last 14 days.

Thirty new cases were reported on Sunday, 29 of which were imported. The city has reported over 11,600 cases in total and 2019 deaths.

Residents have been asked to get coronavirus vaccines as only around 9 percent of Hong Kong’s 7.5 million people have been vaccinated so far.

Airlines affected by Hong Kong’s travel ban from India, Pakistan, and the Philippines include carriers such as Cathay Pacific (0293.HK), Hong Kong Airlines, Vistara, and Cebu Pacific (CEB.PS).

Earlier, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has on Sunday removed the United Kingdom (UK) from the list of travel restricted countries amidst the sharp rise of new COVID strain across the globe.

According to the notification issued by PCAA, Pakistan removes the UK from the list of travel restricted countries and has been removed from category C of the banned countries and included in category B.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

54 mins ago
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman blessed with baby

According to a report published on Sunday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin...
Boris Johnson Cancels trip to India
2 hours ago
Boris Johnson Cancels trip to India Following Current Virus Situation

The United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled his official...
Russia Retaliates By Expelling 20 Czech Diplomats
4 hours ago
Russia Retaliates By Expelling 20 Czech Diplomats

Russia expelled 20 Czech diplomats in response to Paraguay's expulsion of several...
India UK Red list
4 hours ago
India added to UK’s “red list” of travel ban Amidst Sharp COVID Spike

India added to the “red list” of countries from which most travel...
Bangladesh: Hundreds Arrested For Protests During Modi's Recent Visit
4 hours ago
Bangladesh: Hundreds Arrested For Protests During Modi’s Recent Visit

Police in Bangladesh have arrested hundreds of activists and leaders of the...
Australia-New Zealand ‘travel bubble’ begins
12 hours ago
Australia-New Zealand ‘travel bubble’ begins

Authorities in New Zealand reopened borders and hundreds of passengers from Australia...

Recent News

Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan
8 mins ago
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said that the...
National Assembly Passes Two Bills
18 mins ago
National Assembly Passes Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2020

The National Assembly (NA) has on Monday has passed two important bills...
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb
22 mins ago
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb

Grand Mufti of Pakistan Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman says that the rulers should take...
Ramadan 2021: Sehri Time, Iftar Time Islamabad Ramadan Calendar
46 mins ago
Ramadan Calendar Islamabad: Today Sehr Time Islamabad, Today Iftar time Islamabad

Islamabad: Ramadan Calendar Islamabad 2021 has been updated, Ramadan 2021 has begun and Muslims...