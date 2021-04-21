Adsense 970×250

Incredible views after Saudi Arabia receives heavy snowfall

Fahad PervezWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 12:35 pm
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) experiences heavy snowfall in different cities, citizens posted breathtaking photos on social media of snow-covered deserts and mountains.

As per reports, the snowfall experienced in the Aseer province of KSA, the weather turned pleasant in different cities.

According to the KSA’s Meteorological Department, heavy thundershowers are expected in Jazan, Asir, Al-Bahah, Makkah, and several other areas.

