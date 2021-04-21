Adsense 970×250

India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 06:54 pm
Adsense 300×600
India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption
Adsense 300×250

In Maharashtra, the state of India, 22 patients died at Zakir Hussain Hospital due to a disruption in oxygen supply.

According to foreign news agencies, a local administration official in the western Indian state said that a leak in the hospital’s supply tank had disrupted oxygen supply, killing 22 patients.

District Collector Suraj Mandhare said that the oxygen supply for other patients has now been restored.

Fire officer Sanjay Bairagi said the fire service had fixed the leak but there were supply problems at Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra.

Maharashtra is the most affected state in the latest wave of coronavirus in India.

Television footage showed smoke billowing from the hospital area, causing panic.

According to local media, more than 170 patients were on oxygen at the hospital.

The worst wave of COVID-19 continues in India and more than 2,000 record deaths have been reported in New Delhi hospitals in the last 24 hours.

It is believed that the second wave of coronavirus is going on in India and the government is being criticized for being responsible and negligent.

In just one month after the new virus hit India, the number of cases has crossed 3.5 million.

According to the Ministry of Health, 2,023 deaths and 295,000 cases were reported from Corona in 24 hours on Wednesday, one of the highest number of cases reported in a single day worldwide.

Such a large number of cases were reported in the United States in January this year.

In his address to the nation, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the country with a population of over one billion was once again fighting a major war.

He said the situation was under control until a few weeks ago and then the second wave of Coronavirus came like a storm.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

UAE Considers To Restrict Movement Of People Without Vaccine Jab
2 hours ago
UAE Considers To Restrict Movement Of People Without Vaccine Jab

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has mulled to restrict the movement of...
Queen Elizabeth is standing with Charles, William but against Harry, Meghan
7 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth is standing with Charles, William but against Harry, Meghan

Queen Elizabeth is standing with their son Prince Charles and grandson Prince...
Former Nepalese kings tested COVID positive after the Hindu festival in India
7 hours ago
Former Nepalese kings tested COVID positive after the Hindu festival in India

Former Nepalese kings and queens gave positive results to COVID-19 on their...
Incredible views after Saudi Arabia receives heavy snowfall
8 hours ago
Incredible views after Saudi Arabia receives heavy snowfall

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) experiences heavy snowfall in different cities,...
George Flyod murder case
10 hours ago
Former police officer declared guilty in George Floyd’s murder case

The former white police officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted in the...
turkey
10 hours ago
Afghanistan peace talks in istanbul postponed, says Turkey

Turkey said an international peace conference on Afghanistan scheduled for April 24...

Recent News

Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.
2 hours ago
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.

The Meteorological Department's Heat Wave Center has forecast heatwave in Karachi and...
Ramadan Calendar Karachi
2 hours ago
Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021: Today Sehri timing Karachi, Iftar timing Karachi

Karachi: Today Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021 has been updated, Karachi Ramazan timing...
Zarnish Khan
2 hours ago
Zarnish Khan Stealing Hearts With Her Million-Watt Beauty, Elegance

Gorgeous showbiz’s actress Zarnish Khan has shared an inspirational quote with her Insta fam....
Aymen Saleem
2 hours ago
Do You Know Who Is Actress Aymen Saleem’s Father?

Actress Aymen Saleem, who recently made her debut in the drama industry,...