India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption

In Maharashtra, the state of India, 22 patients died at Zakir Hussain Hospital due to a disruption in oxygen supply.

According to foreign news agencies, a local administration official in the western Indian state said that a leak in the hospital’s supply tank had disrupted oxygen supply, killing 22 patients.

District Collector Suraj Mandhare said that the oxygen supply for other patients has now been restored.

Fire officer Sanjay Bairagi said the fire service had fixed the leak but there were supply problems at Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra.

Maharashtra is the most affected state in the latest wave of coronavirus in India.

Television footage showed smoke billowing from the hospital area, causing panic.

According to local media, more than 170 patients were on oxygen at the hospital.

The worst wave of COVID-19 continues in India and more than 2,000 record deaths have been reported in New Delhi hospitals in the last 24 hours.

It is believed that the second wave of coronavirus is going on in India and the government is being criticized for being responsible and negligent.

In just one month after the new virus hit India, the number of cases has crossed 3.5 million.

According to the Ministry of Health, 2,023 deaths and 295,000 cases were reported from Corona in 24 hours on Wednesday, one of the highest number of cases reported in a single day worldwide.

Such a large number of cases were reported in the United States in January this year.

In his address to the nation, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the country with a population of over one billion was once again fighting a major war.

He said the situation was under control until a few weeks ago and then the second wave of Coronavirus came like a storm.