India added to UK’s “red list” of travel ban Amidst Sharp COVID Spike

Adsense 300×250

India added to the “red list” of countries from which most travel to the United Kingdom (UK) is banned amidst concerns about the deadly COVID-19 outbreak across the country.

The British Naz Shah says India should have been placed on the red list much earlier. The decision was only put off because Boris Johnson was hoping to avoid cancelling his travel to India.

From Friday, people who have travelled from India in the last 10 days will be denied entrance.

British or Irish passport holders as well as people with UK residence rights, will be allowed to enter but must quarantine for 10 days in a hotel approved by the government. Earlier, the UK had decided to add Pakistan to the “red list” of countries that faced travel bans from April 9. The British government had said that the Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya and Bangladesh have been added to the red list to protect their citizens from new strains of the coronavirus. On Twitter, Naz Shah, a British MP, wrote a letter to British Foreign Secretary Dominic Robb asking why aren’t countries that have significantly more cases, including the South African variant, not on the red list too? Why Pakistan and not France which has 10 times more cases. Why aren’t countries which have significant more cases, including the South African variant, not on the red list too? Why #Pakistan and not France which has 10 times more cases. I’ve been raising this for weeks and still no answers from @MattHancock or @DominicRaab ? https://t.co/jsq8VsBfU1 pic.twitter.com/fn39l3V6Z1 — Naz Shah MP 💙 (@NazShahBfd) April 2, 2021

Coronavirus in India – Active Cases, Death Toll

India reported 2,73,810 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the data updated by the health ministry.

The highest one-day spike so far took India’s caseload past the 1.5 crore mark. 1,619 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.