India: Covid-19 Patients die in hospital ICU fire

Adsense 300×250

At least 13 coronavirus patients have died as a fire erupted in the intensive care unit of a hospital set up to treat coronavirus patients near Mumbai.

Authorities said that four survivors have been shifted to nearby hospitals as the fire that erupted on Friday has been extinguished.

According to the international news agency, the fire had erupted in the Virar area of Maharashtra state, located about 70km (43 miles) north of Mumbai. The cause of the incident has not been revealed and Maharashtra’s chief minister has ordered a probe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences for those who lost their loved ones.

The fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Virar is tragic. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 23, 2021



Coronavirus pandemic is spreading rapidly in India as the country has recorded 332,730 coronavirus cases, the highest single-day tally seen anywhere in the world for the second day in a row. The death toll from coronavirus increased by a record 2,263 in the previous 24 hours.