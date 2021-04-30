India gets first emergency COVID-19 relief supplies from US

Adsense 300×250

The first of three special US flights carrying medical supplies to boost India’s Covid-19 response, including hundreds of oxygen cylinders and regulators, landed in the Indian Capital today.

As per the reports, C-5M Super Galaxy, which one of the largest strategic airlift aircraft landed in New Delhi with the supplies, however; by May 3, two or more emergency flights are expected to arrive India.

The supplies are in line with US President Joe Biden’s promise to help India counter a distressing second wave of Coronavirus infections.

In this regard, the US embassy tweeted

“The first of several emergency Covid-19 relief shipments from the United States has arrived in India! Building on over 70 years of cooperation, the United States stands with India as we fight the Covid-19 pandemic together. #USIndiaDosti”

The supplies in the relief shipment that include more than 400 oxygen cylinders and regulators, sent from Travis air force base donated by the state of California. Also 100,000 N95 masks and 960,000 rapid diagnostic tests given by USAID.

The COVID-19 situation remains grim in India as the number of daily infections is slowly inching towards the unprecedented mark of 4 lakh while the daily deaths have already crossed the 3,500-mark.