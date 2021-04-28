Adsense 970×250

Indian Premier Modi’s Aunt Passes Away Due To COVID Complications

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

28th Apr, 2021. 08:08 pm
Narendra Modi's aunt passed away
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aunt has succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 complications as it has wreaked havoc in the country.

Narmadaben Modi passed away on Tuesday after contracting COVID-19, according to family sources.

Souced added, the 80-year-old was receiving treatment for the virus when she died in hospital.

“Our aunt Narmadaben was admitted to the civil hospital some ten days ago after her condition deteriorated following coronavirus infection,” said Modi’s younger brother, Prahlad Modi, according to PTI. “She breathed her last at the hospital today,” sources said.

The prime minister, who has yet to publicly comment on his aunt’s death, has received heavy backlash in recent weeks over mishandling of India’s coronavirus crisis.

Earlier in the day, Narendra Modi had an excellent conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Both the leaders discussed the evolving COVID-19 situation and Modi thanked President Putin for Russia’s help and support in India’s fight against the pandemic.

In his Twitter thread, Modi wrote, “We also reviewed our diverse bilateral cooperation, especially in the area of space exploration and renewable energy sector, including in hydrogen economy. Our cooperation on Sputnik-V vaccine will assist humanity in battling the pandemic.”

Moreover, India and Russia also exchanged views to add further momentum for a strong strategic partnership. In this regard, Putin and Modi agreed to establish a 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between our Foreign and Defence Ministers.

Note that the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has continued to wreak havoc in India’s capital New Delhi with a high positivity rate which resulted in an extended lockdown till May 3.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Coronavirus still continues to wreak havoc. Public opinion is that lockdown should increase. So the lockdown is being extended for one week.”

However, the capital’s government will give concessions to self-employed people providing services which include electricians, plumbers and water purifier repairs.

The Chief Minister further added, “There is 36 per cent to 37 per cent positivity rate, which was not there before.”

“While we have failed to deliver oxygen at some places, in other places we have succeeded… the situation should be under control in the coming few days,” Arvind Kejriwal said.

