Adsense 970×250

Kate Middleton’s tribute to Princess Diana in her wedding revealed

Web Desk

28th Apr, 2021. 02:49 pm
Adsense 300×600
Adsense 300×250

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton made sure to pay tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana during her wedding to Prince William.

The Duchess appended a blue ribbon to her dress for best of luck. In a similar fashion, the late princess excessively had sewn a blue ribbon to her wedding dress which she wore to her 1981 marriage to Prince Charles.

Prince William too regarded his mom as his wedding list of attendees included charity representatives which she supported during her life.

Kate was careful when it came to her dress design.

The corseted Alexander McQueen gown was inspired by Victorian design and it featured lace, tulle, and embroidery.

The thread work included roses, thorns, and shamrocks which, in the customary sense, represent England, Scotland, and Ireland separately.

Earlier Princess Kate Middleton paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth as she attended the funeral of Prince Philip.

She wore Queen’s jewelry with her solemn, all-black outfit.

In the photos, she was seen wearing pearl earrings and a pearl choker. The necklace was also worn by her mother-in-law Princess Diana.

The necklace was reportedly a gift to the queen from the Japanese government and was made by Garrad. The Queen was previously seen wearing it when she visited Bangladesh in the 80s.

Princess Diana had worn the same pearl for a 1982 visit to the Netherlands.

This is not the first time Kate had worn the piece. She donned the same choker at Queen and Prince Philip’s 70th-anniversary celebration in 2017.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Heavy Rain In Makkah
17 hours ago
Saudi Arabia: Heavy rain flooded roads around Haram Sharif

Heavy rainfall caused flooding in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.  According to a foreign...
18 hours ago
EU to send urgently-needed medical support to India

On Tuesday a statement from the bloc said that the European Union...
Egypt Police Attack
22 hours ago
Egypt Police Attack: 9 Men Executed for attack on police in 2013

Egypt Police Attack - On Monday, Egyptian authorities executed nine men who...
Australia
1 day ago
Australia bans passenger flights from India due to massive surge in COVID-19 infections

The government of Australia on Tuesday announced a temporary ban on direct...
TURKEY
1 day ago
Turkey will enter into a national lockdown for three weeks starting on April 29

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced completed lockdown starting from...
Modi Joe Biden Call
2 days ago
Modi, Joe Biden Discuss prevailing Covid-19 situation in India On Call

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held fruitful talks with US President-elect Joe...

Recent News

Muhammad Rizwan
14 mins ago
Mohammad Rizwan makes his first entry in top 10 ICC T20I Player Rankings

Pakistan Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan made his first entry in the top...
Gauahar Khan Glammed up in Ramadan in her Blue chanderi kurta set
21 mins ago
Gauahar Khan channels Ramadan 2021 vibes in latest pictures

Indian model and actress Gauahar Khan flooded the Internet with pictures from...
26 mins ago
Prince Harry’s cheeky remark to Prince William over Kate Middleton proposal

Prince Harry Duke of Sussex is thought to have encouraged Prince William...
33 mins ago
Prince William and Kate Middleton to celebrate 10th wedding anniversary this Thursday

Prince William and Kate Middleton will celebrate their tenth anniversary on Thursday. But...