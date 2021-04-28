Kate Middleton’s tribute to Princess Diana in her wedding revealed

Adsense 300×250

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton made sure to pay tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana during her wedding to Prince William.

The Duchess appended a blue ribbon to her dress for best of luck. In a similar fashion, the late princess excessively had sewn a blue ribbon to her wedding dress which she wore to her 1981 marriage to Prince Charles.

Prince William too regarded his mom as his wedding list of attendees included charity representatives which she supported during her life.

Kate was careful when it came to her dress design.

The corseted Alexander McQueen gown was inspired by Victorian design and it featured lace, tulle, and embroidery.

The thread work included roses, thorns, and shamrocks which, in the customary sense, represent England, Scotland, and Ireland separately.

Earlier Princess Kate Middleton paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth as she attended the funeral of Prince Philip.

She wore Queen’s jewelry with her solemn, all-black outfit.

In the photos, she was seen wearing pearl earrings and a pearl choker. The necklace was also worn by her mother-in-law Princess Diana.

The necklace was reportedly a gift to the queen from the Japanese government and was made by Garrad. The Queen was previously seen wearing it when she visited Bangladesh in the 80s.

Princess Diana had worn the same pearl for a 1982 visit to the Netherlands.

This is not the first time Kate had worn the piece. She donned the same choker at Queen and Prince Philip’s 70th-anniversary celebration in 2017.