Adsense 970×250

Kuwait suspends direct commercial flights with India

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

24th Apr, 2021. 12:18 pm
Adsense 300×600
Kuwait Suspends direct flights with India
Adsense 300×250

The directorate general of civil aviation in Kuwait said in a tweet early Saturday that it had suspended all direct commercial flights with India, effective April 24 and until further notice.

The change was ordered by health officials after an assessment of the global coronavirus situation.

Both passengers arriving from India, whether directly or via another destination, will be denied entry unless they have spent at least 14 days outside of India, according to the release.

Kuwaiti residents, first-degree families, and domestic workers will be permitted to enter. Cargo is unaffected.

It is pertinent to mention here that after the alarming rise in the pandemic, rich people in India are in a race to leave the country, which has not only led to a sharp rise in airfares but also increased demand for private jets.

The UAE has announced a ban on flights from India with effect from April 25.

Frightened Indians are trying to leave the country before the ban on Indian flights to the United Arab Emirates is imposed, according to the international news agency.

Flights from India to the UAE will be banned from Sunday after the Coronavirus situation in India went out of control.

On Friday and Saturday, the one-way fare for flights from Mumbai to Dubai has reached $1,000, which is ten times the normal price.

The fare from Delhi to Dubai is more than 50,000 Indian rupees, which is five times the normal price.

No airline is providing tickets for Sunday, from which day flight operations will be suspended for ten days.

According to a spokesperson for charter company Air Charter Service India, public interest in private jets has increased exponentially.

The spokesman said that 12 flights of his charter service were going to Dubai on Saturday, in which all the seats were booked.

A spokesman for another charter company, Anthral Aviation, said more aircraft had been requested to meet the demand.

According to the spokesperson, a 13-seater jet from Mumbai to Dubai costs 38 38,000, while a six-seater jet costs 31 31,000.

On normal days, 300 commercial flights are operated weekly from India to the United Arab Emirates.

There are more than 3 million Indians in the UAE, one-third of the population, most of whom live in Dubai.

It is believed that after a record increase in coronavirus cases in India, cemeteries and crematoriums in the capital Delhi and other parts of the country are running out of space, which has led to mass burials and cremation.

Hospitals are overflowing with patients and beds are not available for new patients.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

US approves restart of Johnson & Johnson corona jabs
13 mins ago
US approves restart of Johnson & Johnson corona jabs

The US health officials on Friday have given the permission to restart...
Travel Ban Oman
2 hours ago
Oman imposes travel ban on Pakistan due to COVID-19

Oman has imposed a travel ban on Pakistan. According to details, the...
US deploys B-52 bombers to back Afghanistan pullout
3 hours ago
US deploys B-52 bombers to back Afghanistan pullout

The United States has deployed B-52 bombers to the Middle East and has prolonged...
"vaccine to become easier to ship and store", says Pfizer CEO
3 hours ago
“vaccine to become easier to ship and store”, says Pfizer CEO

The American pharmaceuticals Pfizer has planned to launch a new variant of...
biden
4 hours ago
Joe Biden, Recep Tayyip Erdogan agree to build greater cooperation

US President Joe Biden told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he...
Second Wave: Rich Indians Begin To Flea Pandemic On Private jets
16 hours ago
Second Wave: Rich Indians Begin To Flea Pandemic On Private jets

After the alarming rise in the pandemic, rich people in India are...

Recent News

O A level exam
5 mins ago
IHC Dismisses Petition Demanding Suspension Of A and O level exams

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed a writ petition demanding the suspension...
US approves restart of Johnson & Johnson corona jabs
13 mins ago
US approves restart of Johnson & Johnson corona jabs

The US health officials on Friday have given the permission to restart...
Hilary Duff on gearing up for 'How I Met Your Father': 'It’ll be 'legendary'
33 mins ago
Hilary Duff on gearing up for ‘How I Met Your Father’: ‘It’ll be ‘legendary’

Hilary Duff is prepping for her role in the upcoming gender-parallel comedy...
Maryam Nawaz
34 mins ago
Maryam Nawaz cancels Karachi visit to protect people from COVID-19

Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb has informed on Saturday...