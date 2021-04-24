Kuwait suspends direct commercial flights with India

Adsense 300×250

The directorate general of civil aviation in Kuwait said in a tweet early Saturday that it had suspended all direct commercial flights with India, effective April 24 and until further notice.

The change was ordered by health officials after an assessment of the global coronavirus situation.

Both passengers arriving from India, whether directly or via another destination, will be denied entry unless they have spent at least 14 days outside of India, according to the release.

Kuwaiti residents, first-degree families, and domestic workers will be permitted to enter. Cargo is unaffected.

It is pertinent to mention here that after the alarming rise in the pandemic, rich people in India are in a race to leave the country, which has not only led to a sharp rise in airfares but also increased demand for private jets.

The UAE has announced a ban on flights from India with effect from April 25.

Frightened Indians are trying to leave the country before the ban on Indian flights to the United Arab Emirates is imposed, according to the international news agency.

Flights from India to the UAE will be banned from Sunday after the Coronavirus situation in India went out of control.

On Friday and Saturday, the one-way fare for flights from Mumbai to Dubai has reached $1,000, which is ten times the normal price.

The fare from Delhi to Dubai is more than 50,000 Indian rupees, which is five times the normal price.

No airline is providing tickets for Sunday, from which day flight operations will be suspended for ten days.

According to a spokesperson for charter company Air Charter Service India, public interest in private jets has increased exponentially.

The spokesman said that 12 flights of his charter service were going to Dubai on Saturday, in which all the seats were booked.

A spokesman for another charter company, Anthral Aviation, said more aircraft had been requested to meet the demand.

According to the spokesperson, a 13-seater jet from Mumbai to Dubai costs 38 38,000, while a six-seater jet costs 31 31,000.

On normal days, 300 commercial flights are operated weekly from India to the United Arab Emirates.

There are more than 3 million Indians in the UAE, one-third of the population, most of whom live in Dubai.

It is believed that after a record increase in coronavirus cases in India, cemeteries and crematoriums in the capital Delhi and other parts of the country are running out of space, which has led to mass burials and cremation.

Hospitals are overflowing with patients and beds are not available for new patients.