Modi thanks Putin for Russia’s support in India’s fight against pandemic

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

28th Apr, 2021. 06:39 pm
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had an excellent conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Both the leaders discussed the evolving COVID-19 situation and Modi thanked President Putin for Russia’s help and support in India’s fight against the pandemic.

In his Twitter thread, Modi wrote, “We also reviewed our diverse bilateral cooperation, especially in the area of space exploration and renewable energy sector, including in hydrogen economy. Our cooperation on Sputnik-V vaccine will assist humanity in battling the pandemic.”

Moreover, India and Russia also exchanged views to add further momentum for a strong strategic partnership. In this regard, Putin and Modi agreed to establish a 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between our Foreign and Defence Ministers.

Earlier, Narendra Modi held fruitful talks with US President-elect Joe Biden about the current Covid-19 situation in both countries.

Narendra Modi and Joe Biden had a telephone conversation on Monday and exchanged smoothening out issues related to supply chains for vaccines for COVID-19.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) stated: “The two leaders discussed the COVID-19 situation in their respective countries, including India’s ongoing efforts to contain the second wave of COVID-19 through expedited vaccination efforts, and ensuring the supply of critical medicines, therapeutics and health care equipment.”

“President Biden conveyed “solidarity“ with India on its fight against COVID-19 by “supporting India’s efforts by quickly deploying resources such as therapeutics, ventilators and identifying sources of raw materials to be made available for the manufacture of Covishield vaccines,” the statement read.

“Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need,” the US President said in a tweet.

Note that the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has continued to wreak havoc in India’s capital New Delhi with a high positivity rate which resulted in an extended lockdown till May 3.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Coronavirus still continues to wreak havoc. Public opinion is that lockdown should increase. So the lockdown is being extended for one week.”

However, the capital’s government will give concessions to self-employed people providing services which include electricians, plumbers and water purifier repairs.

The Chief Minister further added, “There is 36 per cent to 37 per cent positivity rate, which was not there before.”

“While we have failed to deliver oxygen at some places, in other places we have succeeded… the situation should be under control in the coming few days,” Arvind Kejriwal said.

Moreover, the Delhi CM said, “I have written a letter to all the Chief Ministers of the country yesterday. If you have any possibility of oxygen, then let us know. Negotiations have started with some states and I will tell you when any positive results will come.”

