The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has continued to wreak havoc in India’s capital New Delhi with a high positivity rate which resulted in an extended lockdown till May 3.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Coronavirus still continues to wreak havoc. Public opinion is that lockdown should increase. So the lockdown is being extended for one week.”

However, the capital’s government will give concessions to self-employed people providing services which include electricians, plumbers and water purifier repairs.

The Chief Minister further added, “There is 36 per cent to 37 per cent positivity rate, which was not there before.”

“While we have failed to deliver oxygen at some places, in other places we have succeeded… the situation should be under control in the coming few days,” Arvind Kejriwal said.

On Thursday, the city had recorded a positivity rate of 36.24%. While it fell to 32.27% last evening and the death toll increased to a record high of 357.

Moreover, the Delhi CM said, “I have written a letter to all the Chief Ministers of the country yesterday. If you have any possibility of oxygen, then let us know. Negotiations have started with some states and I will tell you when any positive results will come.”

On Sunday, India reported a record daily surge of 3,49,691 new coronavirus cases with a total of 16.96 million infections.

According to health ministry data, a total of 2,767 people were reported dead on Sunday, taking the death toll to 1,92,311.