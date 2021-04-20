New Zealand: Airport worker tests positive day after bubble opens

Adsense 970×250

Komal FatimaWeb Editor

20th Apr, 2021. 10:27 am
An Auckland worker has contracted coronavirus a day after New Zealand opened the travel bubble with Australia.

As per the details, flights with Australia have not been suspended as the case appeared to be unrelated to the travel bubble.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that the infected person had been cleaning planes from “high-risk countries”.

She told media that the worker had been fully vaccinated, adding that while the jab did not fully eliminate the risk of getting infected, it meant that positive cases “won’t get sick and they won’t die”.

She added that she had not yet spoken to her Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, but that she didn’t expect the case to affect the travel arrangement between the two countries.

“When we opened, on both sides, we of course knew we would continue to have cases connected to our border… We accept that’s going to be part of our journey together, I think Australia accepts that” she said.

Authorities in New Zealand reopened borders and hundreds of passengers from Australia began visiting the country.

As borders have been reopened, the move will allow quarantine-free travel between countries for the first time in around a year.

New Zealand had enforced isolation for arrivals from its neighbor.

