Oman imposes travel ban on Pakistan due to COVID-19

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

24th Apr, 2021. 01:46 pm
Travel Ban Oman
Oman has imposed a travel ban on Pakistan.

According to details, the travel ban on Pakistan will start from 6 pm today.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Oman has informed the airlines flying from Pakistan to Oman including PIA and CAA.

According to the Oman Civil Aviation Authority, India and Bangladesh have also been banned from traveling.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier today 47 flights from all over the world to and from Karachi Airport were canceled.

In this regard, CAA said that 11 flights of Syrian Airlines to and from Karachi have been canceled while 7 flights of PIA, 6 flights of Saudi Air, and 6 flights of Emirates Airlines were canceled.

In addition, 3 flights of Sri Lankan Air, Gulf, and Fly Dubai of Air Sial were also canceled.

