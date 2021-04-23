One of these four scenarios is most likely to end the pandemic.

Adsense 300×250

If the White House vision comes true then the vaccination will end this pandemic in the United States of America for the 4th of July fireworks or maybe the pandemic won’t end.

On the other hand, the pandemic will continue, and these shots will be the first of many in the coming years.

Around 80 million citizens have been completely vaccinated in the USA, and President Joe Biden announced that on Wednesday the United States has already met its target of 200 million vaccinations in the first 100 days of his presidency.

The other big problem is that half of the population is still unvaccinated and Covid-19 cases are rising day by day. But the question is that how long this Covid-19 vaccine will protect us and how well these vaccines will battle off new coronavirus cases.

The ‘’herd immunity is considered a successful vaccination campaign in this campaign a lot of citizens are vaccinated to keep sick ones from sparking outbreaks.

William Schaffner, he is a researcher of infectious diseases at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine said, ‘might be 80% of US adults required to vaccinate. While the other experts like Anthony Fauci who is the head of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of United States have urged the citizen that not to believe over herd immunity. Moreover, he thinks that this will not work in this much percentage.

Although the people of the United States hoping that worse outcomes are also possible and people need to help themselves and they need to follow the precautions, wear masks, and isolating themselves until they are completely vaccinated.

By June, most of the adults of the US get vaccinated with the shots of SARS-Cov 2, which is a more transmissible variant, and no doubt it seems the best outcome that people were going back to their normal life and feel safe for outings.

More than 3 million vaccines are being administrated in a day for that every American citizen could receive at least one shot by the end of June.