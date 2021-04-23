Adsense 970×250

Pandemic Reaches World’s Highest Peak As Climber Contracts COVID

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

23rd Apr, 2021. 08:39 pm
Adsense 300×600
Pandemic Reaches World's Highest Peak As Climber Contracts COVID
Adsense 300×250

The coronavirus has reached almost every corner of the globe, and only a few places are safe.

But no one thought the Pandemic could reach the highest point in the world.

However, the first case of COVID-19 has come to light on the world’s highest place, Mount Everest.

Nepalese officials say one of the climbers tested positive with COVID-19. Mount Everest was recently opened to climbers with strict restrictions.

After a long time in March 2021, Mount Everest was opened to climbers and restrictions such as tests and social distance were imposed on them.

But most climbers ignored the restrictions, and measures such as face masks or social distance were not followed during their stay at the base camp.

Prativa Pandey, medical director of Nepal’s CIWEC Hospital, said base camp officials had tried to keep climbers away.

“We have worked with the Ministry of Health to take all possible measures to protect the climbers and crew,” she said.

“We have no option and we have to save the mountaineering economy,” said Rudra Singh, head of Nepal’s tourism department.

The first climber fell ill last week and was thought to have contracted the disease as a result of the altitude, but when he was airlifted from base camp to Kathmandu by helicopter, the test diagnosed code.

Nepal is India’s neighbour where the second wave of coronavirus is currently on the rise.

A vaccination campaign was launched in Nepal in January 2021 with the AstraZeneca vaccine provided by India but had to be stopped due to non-availability in March.

No official announcement has been made yet, but after the assessment of the code case at base camp, it is likely that the mountaineering season on Mount Everest will not continue.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Second Wave: Rich Indians Begin To Flea Pandemic On Private jets
4 hours ago
Second Wave: Rich Indians Begin To Flea Pandemic On Private jets

After the alarming rise in the pandemic, rich people in India are...
One of these four scenarios is most likely to end the pandemic.
4 hours ago
One of these four scenarios is most likely to end the pandemic

If the White House vision comes true then the vaccination will end...
Grand Mufti Terms It Haraam For COVID Patients To Meet With Other People
6 hours ago
Grand Mufti Terms It Haraam For COVID Patients To Meet With Other People

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Sheikh, the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia and...
Paris: Man Brutally Stabs Female Police Officer To Death
6 hours ago
Paris: Man Brutally Stabs Female Police Officer To Death

A female police officer in Paris was brutally stabbed and killed by...
Prince Harry couldn’t wait to return to his pregnant wife
6 hours ago
Prince Harry couldn’t wait to return to his pregnant wife

Prince Harry was concerned for her heavily pregnant wife when he was...
Father Kilss Baby Daughter
14 hours ago
‘Frustrated’ Father Kills His Crying Baby – Goes to sleep afterwards

A Pennsylvania (United States) district attorney said that a father has admitted...

Recent News

Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
7 mins ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today for, 24 April 2021

Karachi: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan, on 24rth, April 2021 are being sold...
Windows 10 And iOS Xbox Starts Cloud Gaming Beta
4 hours ago
Windows 10 And iOS Xbox Starts Cloud Gaming Beta

Microsoft launches the beta phase of Xbox Cloud Gaming for Windows 10...
South Africa's players apologize to sponsors for suits' performance
4 hours ago
South Africa’s players apologize to sponsors for suits’ performance

Cricket's reputation in South Africa plunged into new depths of fear and...
Microsoft Edge Canary Comes Out For Android Fans
4 hours ago
Microsoft Edge Canary Comes Out For Android Fans

Microsoft Edge Canary involves mechanical man users with build range v91.0.858.0 and...