Paris: Man Brutally Stabs Female Police Officer To Death

A female police officer in Paris was brutally stabbed and killed by a man who was later shot dead by at least one of the colleagues of the deceased officer.

According to the international media reports, the knife attack took place at the police station in the southern town of Rambouillet.

The accused entered the police station and attacked the female officer with a knife. Police shot and killed the assailant.

French Prime Minister Jean Costa has announced a visit to the affected police station.

According to police, the 36 attacker was a Tunisian national, who came to France several years ago, while the 49-year-old female officer who was killed was an administrative officer in 49 police stations.

French officials say the motive for the attack has not been identified, so it is not yet clear whether it was terrorism or something else.

Earlier this month, one person was killed and a woman injured after a shooting in front of a private hospital in Paris, city and capital of France.

The woman who was injured in the shooting has been shifted to Henry Dunant Hospital where she is undergoing treatment. She was shot in front of the same hospital.

The attacker managed to escape from the scene on a motorcycle after the shooting.

France’s BFM television has confirmed that the man killed in the shooting. The injured woman was working as a security agent at the same hospital.