Adsense 970×250

Phone Fraud: 90-Year-Old Woman Loses Billions Of Rupees

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 08:37 pm
Adsense 300×600
Phone Fraud: 90-Year-Old Woman Loses Billions Of Rupees
Adsense 300×250

The 90-year-old woman lost $32 million (over 4.9 billion Pakistani rupees) in the biggest phone fraud in Hong Kong’s history.

According to local police, the fraudsters targeted an elderly woman living in a mansion in Hong Kong’s most expensive area.

Last summer, the suspects presented themselves to the unidentified woman as Chinese public scrutiny officials.

The men claimed that the woman’s identity documents had been used in a serious case in China.

The woman was told that she would have to transfer her wealth from her bank account to the investigation team’s account so that it could be secured and scrutinized.

According to police, a few days later, a man arrived at the woman’s house with a mobile phone and SIM card so that fake security agents could stay in touch with her.

For five months, the elderly woman paid HK $250 million (over 4.9 billion Pakistani rupees) to the fraudsters, the biggest phone fraud ever committed.

According to police, the fraud was discovered when the elderly woman’s maid noticed a disturbance in the situation and contacted the owner’s daughter, who alerted police officials.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on fraud charges after an investigation but was released on bail.

A 65-year-old woman lost $10 million in a similar incident in Hong Kong last year.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

germany
2 hours ago
Germany decides to leave Afghanistan by July 4 following US move: reports

The German defense minister on Wednesday said they planned to withdraw their...
US Commission Recommends Blacklist India For Violating Religious freedom
11 hours ago
US Commission Recommends Blacklist India For Violating Religious freedom

The US Commission has recommended that India be blacklisted for the second...
Indonesia: Search Operation Underway To Find Disappeared Submarine
12 hours ago
Indonesia: Search Operation Underway To Find Disappeared Submarine

An Indonesian naval submarine with 53 people on board has disappeared into...
Oman Bans Passengers From Pakistan, India, Bangladesh
16 hours ago
Oman Bans Passengers From Pakistan, India, Bangladesh

Oman's Supreme Committee for the Prevention of Coronavirus has announced a ban...
India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption
17 hours ago
India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption

In Maharashtra, the state of India, 22 patients died at Zakir Hussain...
UAE Considers To Restrict Movement Of People Without Vaccine Jab
18 hours ago
UAE Considers To Restrict Movement Of People Without Vaccine Jab

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has mulled to restrict the movement of...

Recent News

1 min ago
Earth Day: Kangana Ranaut shares pictures on Twitter showcasing her love with nature

Bollywood Diva Kangana Ranaut shared a message on her Twitter handle on...
FIA launches 'groundbreaking' electric GT category
9 mins ago
FIA outlines the future of GT Racing-And its electric

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), which is governing body of motor...
18 mins ago
Salman Khan donates food kits to to COVID-19 warriors

Famed Bollywood actor Salman Khan has started providing food kits to Covid-19...
google
33 mins ago
Google doodle urges the importance of planting trees on Earth day 2021

Earth Day is observed annually on April 22 to show support for...