Phone Fraud: 90-Year-Old Woman Loses Billions Of Rupees

Adsense 300×250

The 90-year-old woman lost $32 million (over 4.9 billion Pakistani rupees) in the biggest phone fraud in Hong Kong’s history.

According to local police, the fraudsters targeted an elderly woman living in a mansion in Hong Kong’s most expensive area.

Last summer, the suspects presented themselves to the unidentified woman as Chinese public scrutiny officials.

The men claimed that the woman’s identity documents had been used in a serious case in China.

The woman was told that she would have to transfer her wealth from her bank account to the investigation team’s account so that it could be secured and scrutinized.

According to police, a few days later, a man arrived at the woman’s house with a mobile phone and SIM card so that fake security agents could stay in touch with her.

For five months, the elderly woman paid HK $250 million (over 4.9 billion Pakistani rupees) to the fraudsters, the biggest phone fraud ever committed.

According to police, the fraud was discovered when the elderly woman’s maid noticed a disturbance in the situation and contacted the owner’s daughter, who alerted police officials.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on fraud charges after an investigation but was released on bail.

A 65-year-old woman lost $10 million in a similar incident in Hong Kong last year.