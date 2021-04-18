Prince Philip’s funeral Ceremony Viewed By Over 13.6 Million In UK

Also, in 1997, the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, was watched by 31 million people – a record audience figure.

Royals Paid Last Respects To The Duke Of Edinburgh

Prince Philip, The Duke Of Edinburgh had been laid to rest on Saturday with all the Royals dressed in mourning black and a black face mask at Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II led Britain in a one-minute silence in memory of her beloved husband, Prince Philip.

A military gun was shot to signal the start of the overwhelming tribute, which was witnessed across the country.

Naval Cap And Sword On Top Of Coffin