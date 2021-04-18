Adsense 970×250

Prince Philip’s funeral Ceremony Viewed By Over 13.6 Million In UK

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

18th Apr, 2021. 06:02 pm
Prince Philip Funeral
The funeral prayers of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was viewed by more than 13 million viewers in the United Kingdom (UK).

The one-hour funeral service of Prince Philip was watched by 11 million people on the BBC, 2.1 million on ITV, and around 450,000 on Sky.

Moreover, the television coverage, the Windsor service was aired on radio and various YouTube channels.

Earlier in 2002, more than 10 million watched the funeral of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother in the UK.

Also, in 1997, the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, was watched by 31 million people – a record audience figure.

Royals Paid Last Respects To The Duke Of Edinburgh

Prince Philip, The Duke Of Edinburgh had been laid to rest on Saturday with all the Royals dressed in mourning black and a black face mask at Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II led Britain in a one-minute silence in memory of her beloved husband, Prince Philip.

A military gun was shot to signal the start of the overwhelming tribute, which was witnessed across the country.

Naval Cap And Sword On Top Of Coffin

The Duke of Edinburgh‘s coffin was decorated with a wreath of flowers chosen by the Queen and his Admiral of the Fleet Naval Cap and sword.

The Funeral Anthem

The choir sings the funeral anthem, the Russian Kontakion of the Departed.

“Give rest, O Christ, to thy servant with thy Saints,” they sing. “Where sorrow and pain are no more.”

It concludes on a note of praise: “Alleluia, Alleluia, Alleluia”.

Moreover, the ceremony is being managed by the Dean of Windsor, David Conner, and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

The duke was entombed in the Royal Vault of St George’s Chapel.

More About Prince Philip – The Duke Of Edinburgh

Prince Phillip and the Queen of Britain had four children, the eldest Prince Charles, the second daughter Princess Anne, the third son Prince Andrew and the youngest Prince Edward, 57.

Prince Philip and the Queen became the parents of their first child before their first wedding anniversary, and they had a second child in 1950.

His eldest son, Prince Charles, had his first marriage to Lady Diana, which ended in divorce, while his second son, Prince Andrew’s, and his daughter Princess Anne’s first marriage ended in divorce.

