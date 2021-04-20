Protesting farmers announce ‘resistance week’ from today

Adsense 300×250

Demonstrations by farmers are still in progress in India as Twitter users are criticizing the Indian government.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) and Samyukta Kisan Morcha have called upon its members to arrive at the Tikri border from April 21 to protest.

Delhi government is announcing a week-long curfew to deal with increasing coronavirus cases. But protesting farmers at borders Singhu, Tikri, and Ghaziabad are saying that the government would use Covid as a “pretext” to clear the protest sites.

According to the local news source, Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a collective organization of over 40 farmer unions, has announced a week-long “resistance week” starting Tuesday. More farmers have been invited to reach the protest site with the slogan “phir Dilli chalo”.

The union said in a statement on Monday, “Because it is the harvesting season, many farmers had returned to villages. There are indications that the government is plotting to end the peasant movement on the pretext of the Covid pandemic.”

Farmer leader Darshan Pal told local media that camps will be started at protest sites and mask awareness and compliance will be encouraged. He said all medical camps will be equipped to handle and provide care to any suspected patients.

Farmers protests trends on top on Twitter as social media users are expressing concerns for farmers.