Queen Elizabeth Appoints Pakistan’s Farooq Hakeem As High Sheriff

Adsense 300×250

Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly selected Pakistan-origin Farooq Hakeem as the new yearly High Sheriff for Tyne & Wear county, he will be at the post for the year 2021-22.

The Office of High Sheriff is a non-political Royal appointment for a single year.

However, in total there are 55 High Sheriffs assisting the counties of England and Wales each year.

For the first time, a Pakistani-origin Farooq Hakeem has been designated as the High Sheriff.

Hakeem is currently correlated with the part of a British Telecommunications (BT) company Oracle.

He has held executive roles as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Moreover, he has further led on a number of major programmes playing a significant part in delivering information and communications technology and business process outsourcing in excess of £4billion.

Farooq has a really entrepreneurial approach to business in creating possibilities and has amazing commercial skills and customer focus.

On the other hand, in 2014 and 2015 Farooq Hakeem was involved in The Journal’s list of “most influential” people in the North East.

In 2021 Farooq has the honour of being the Tyne & Wear High Sheriff in supporting Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and the Judiciary.