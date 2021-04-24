Adsense 970×250

Queen Elizabeth Appoints Pakistan’s Farooq Hakeem As High Sheriff

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

24th Apr, 2021. 08:51 pm
Adsense 300×600
Queen Elizabeth Farooq Hakeem
Adsense 300×250

Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly selected Pakistan-origin Farooq Hakeem as the new yearly High Sheriff for Tyne & Wear county, he will be at the post for the year 2021-22.

The Office of High Sheriff is a non-political Royal appointment for a single year.

However, in total there are 55 High Sheriffs assisting the counties of England and Wales each year.

For the first time, a Pakistani-origin Farooq Hakeem has been designated as the High Sheriff.

Hakeem is currently correlated with the part of a British Telecommunications (BT) company Oracle.

He has held executive roles as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Moreover, he has further led on a number of major programmes playing a significant part in delivering information and communications technology and business process outsourcing in excess of £4billion.

Farooq has a really entrepreneurial approach to business in creating possibilities and has amazing commercial skills and customer focus.

On the other hand, in 2014 and 2015 Farooq Hakeem was involved in The Journal’s list of “most influential” people in the North East.

In 2021 Farooq has the honour of being the Tyne & Wear High Sheriff in supporting Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and the Judiciary.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Pakistan offers relief for India
27 mins ago
Pakistan Offers ventilators, Bi-PAP & digital X-ray machines To Support India

As India is bearing a shortage of oxygen supply and patients suffering...
Indonesia submarine lost
2 hours ago
Pakistan “saddened” at the drowning of Indonesian submarine as it kills 53

Pakistan has on Saturday (today) extends its sincere condolences as several people...
Saudi travel ban on Pakistan
4 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Retains Temporary Ban on Pakistan, other 20 countries

The Saudi government has on Saturday announced to impose a temporary flight...
UAE to India Travel
7 hours ago
UAE sheds light on travel-to-India rules

Flights between the two countries will not be suspended and travel from...
US approves restart of Johnson & Johnson corona jabs
9 hours ago
US approves restart of Johnson & Johnson corona jabs

The US health officials on Friday have given the permission to restart...
Travel Ban Oman
10 hours ago
Oman imposes travel ban on Pakistan due to COVID-19

Oman has imposed a travel ban on Pakistan. According to details, the...

Recent News

Pakistan China Sinopharm vaccine
6 mins ago
Pakistan Gets More 500,000 Sinopharm Vaccine doses From China

Three special PIA aircrafts have on Saturday reached Beijing to bring a...
Pakistan offers relief for India
27 mins ago
Pakistan Offers ventilators, Bi-PAP & digital X-ray machines To Support India

As India is bearing a shortage of oxygen supply and patients suffering...
Woman buys 208 burgers
1 hour ago
Woman In Karachi Spent Rs26,800 For 208 Burgers To Avail Ramadan Deal

As we all know that when it comes to a food treat,...
Masvidal vs Usman 2 Pakistan time
1 hour ago
UFC 261: Masvidal vs Usman 2 Pakistan time

On Saturday: Kamaru Usman and Masvidal 2 fight tonight at UFC 261...