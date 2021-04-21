Adsense 970×250

Queen Elizabeth is standing with Charles, William but against Harry, Meghan

Fahad Pervez

21st Apr, 2021.
Queen Elizabeth is standing with their son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William but against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

As per the international news agency, Her Majesty was “disappointed” by the Duke of Sussex after he and his wife Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey and threw the royal family under the bus.

A person close to the matter said, “The Queen has made it clear to senior advisers that she is united with Charles and William, and was disappointed with aspects of Harry and Meghan’s interview.”

“There is much pain and hurt on both sides, so this reconciliation will take place in baby steps. First, they need to decide on some ground rules as to how they conduct business going forward in a way that makes all parties feel safe and protected.”

Earlier, Meghan Markle has made a shocking revelation during her interview with Oprah Winfrey. Her claims have grabbed the attention of the media.

During her latest interview with Oprah Winfrey, she revealed that she was suicidal when she was five-month pregnant. She had warned Harry, “I don’t want to be alive anymore.”

Surprisingly, Meghan and Harry accused the Royal Family of racism.

Prince Harry revealed that Prince Charles has cut them. He said he was “hurt” as Prince Charles stopped attending his calls.

Apart from that, Meghan Markle also revealed that an unnamed member of her husband’s family told him they were ‘worried’ about how ‘dark’ their son Archie’s skin would be when he was born.

Furthermore, The Duchess of Sussex also told Winfrey during the interview that they were already planning ‘Megxit’ just six months after they married in May 2018, and Meghan compared life in Kensington Palace to lockdown in the Covid world today because she was ‘banned’ from going to lunch with friends.

“I knew that if I didn’t say it, that I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought. I remember how he just cradled me. I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said that “I’ve never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere”. And I was told that I couldn’t, that it wouldn’t be good for the institution”.

Apart from that, Meghan also revealed that Harry’s family had cut him off financially in early 2020, saying they had to sign deals with Netflix and Spotify.

