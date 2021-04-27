Saudi Arabia: Heavy rain flooded roads around Haram Sharif

Adsense 300×250

Heavy rainfall caused flooding in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

According to a foreign news agency, Umrah pilgrims in the Haram Sharif and the Kaaba continued to perform Tawaf and special prayers were offered during the rain.

On the other hand, roads in different areas including Hail, Qasim, Riyadh, and East Jazan, Asir, and Baha.

Heavy rainfall in Makkah as the Asr call to prayer takes place It is narrated from Aisha (RA) that when it rained the Messenger of Allah (PBUH) would say: “O Allah, make it a beneficial rain.”

Sahih Bukhari#Muslim #Islam #Muslims #IslamChannel pic.twitter.com/K9rdT9akZt — Islam Channel (@Islamchannel) April 27, 2021

In addition, the roads around Haram Sharif were flooded due to heavy rain.

Due to the accumulation of rainwater on the main highways and roads of the holy city, daily life has been severely affected.

Several vehicles were swept away in the rain while dozens of people were trapped. The Meteorological Department has forecast more rains in several areas including Makkah, Madinah, Hail, Qasim and Riyadh.