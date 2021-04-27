Adsense 970×250

Saudi Arabia: Heavy rain flooded roads around Haram Sharif

Web DeskWeb Editor

27th Apr, 2021. 10:58 pm
Adsense 300×600
Heavy Rain In Makkah
Adsense 300×250

Heavy rainfall caused flooding in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. 

According to a foreign news agency, Umrah pilgrims in the Haram Sharif and the Kaaba continued to perform Tawaf and special prayers were offered during the rain.

On the other hand, roads in different areas including Hail, Qasim, Riyadh, and East Jazan, Asir, and Baha.

In addition, the roads around Haram Sharif were flooded due to heavy rain.

Due to the accumulation of rainwater on the main highways and roads of the holy city, daily life has been severely affected.

Several vehicles were swept away in the rain while dozens of people were trapped. The Meteorological Department has forecast more rains in several areas including Makkah, Madinah, Hail, Qasim and Riyadh.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

1 hour ago
EU to send urgently-needed medical support to India

On Tuesday a statement from the bloc said that the European Union...
Egypt Police Attack
6 hours ago
Egypt Police Attack: 9 Men Executed for attack on police in 2013

Egypt Police Attack - On Monday, Egyptian authorities executed nine men who...
Australia
11 hours ago
Australia bans passenger flights from India due to massive surge in COVID-19 infections

The government of Australia on Tuesday announced a temporary ban on direct...
TURKEY
11 hours ago
Turkey will enter into a national lockdown for three weeks starting on April 29

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced completed lockdown starting from...
Modi Joe Biden Call
24 hours ago
Modi, Joe Biden Discuss prevailing Covid-19 situation in India On Call

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held fruitful talks with US President-elect Joe...
Anti-COVID vaccine for pregnant women
1 day ago
Saudi Pregnant women allowed to receive anti-COVID vaccines: MoH

Expecting women can now receive doses of Anti-COVID-19 vaccines, Saudi Arabia's Ministry...

Recent News

Mehwish Hayat thanks Shafqat Mahmood
6 mins ago
Mehwish Hayat Thanks Shafqat Mahmood For Postponing Exams

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat has lauded Shafqat Mahmood's decision of postponing exams...
Asim Azhar
19 mins ago
Asim Azhar Has A Special Advice For The Students

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar has been raising his voice in support of...
NA-249 By-election
56 mins ago
NA-249 By-Election: Public holiday declared on polling day

The local administration has declared a public holiday on April 29 in...
1 hour ago
EU to send urgently-needed medical support to India

On Tuesday a statement from the bloc said that the European Union...