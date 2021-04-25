Saudi Central Bank Issues New “Two-Hundred” Riyal Banknote

Adsense 300×250

The Saudi Central Bank has introduced a “Two Hundred” new banknote worth 200 Saudi Riyal.

On the occasion of the five-year anniversary of launching “Kingdom’s Vision 2030”, in the reign of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, the new banknote was issued.

On the occasion of the five-year anniversary of launching "Kingdom's Vision 2030", the Saudi Central Bank issued the Two Hundred-Riyal banknote. pic.twitter.com/6hhdfKPFHe — SAMA | البنك المركزي السعودي (@SAMA_GOV) April 24, 2021

The Central Bank stated that the new Two Hundred label was printed according to the latest standards in the field of banknote printing.

The new banknote is distinguished by various technical specifications, high-quality security features, distinctive design and attractive colours.

The new note comes in grey colour with a picture of the founder King Abdul Aziz on the front of the banknote, the logo of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in 3D design.

Moreover the banknote value in the Arabic letters and numbers.

The back of the banknote carries an image of “Qasr Al Hukm” in Riyadh City, the Saudi Central Bank name, and the banknote value in the English letters and numbers.