Adsense 970×250

Saudi Central Bank Issues New “Two-Hundred” Riyal Banknote

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

26th Apr, 2021. 12:57 am
Adsense 300×600
Saudi Arabia SR200 banknote
Adsense 300×250

The Saudi Central Bank has introduced a “Two Hundred” new banknote worth 200 Saudi Riyal.

On the occasion of the five-year anniversary of launching “Kingdom’s Vision 2030”, in the reign of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, the new banknote was issued.

The Central Bank stated that the new Two Hundred label was printed according to the latest standards in the field of banknote printing.

The new banknote is distinguished by various technical specifications, high-quality security features, distinctive design and attractive colours.

The new note comes in grey colour with a picture of the founder King Abdul Aziz on the front of the banknote, the logo of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in 3D design.

Moreover the banknote value in the Arabic letters and numbers.

The back of the banknote carries an image of “Qasr Al Hukm” in Riyadh City, the Saudi Central Bank name, and the banknote value in the English letters and numbers.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Pakistani passport for UAE
1 hour ago
Pakistani expats In UAE Will Only Pay 50% Fee For Passport Renewal

Good news for Pakistani exiles living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)...
Baghdad hospital fire killed 83
5 hours ago
Baghdad hospital fire kills 82 people; health minister suspended after the incident

At least 82 people have been killed after an oxygen tank explosion...
New Delhi lockdown extended
8 hours ago
New Delhi lockdown extended as COVID Continues To Wreak Havoc in India

The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has continued to wreak havoc in India's capital...
Saudi Arabia gifts 80 MT oxygen liquid to India
8 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Sends 80 metric tons of liquid oxygen to India Amid COVID Spike

Saudi Arabia has on Saturday shipped 80 metric tons (MT) of liquid...
Coronavirus
16 hours ago
More than 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered worldwide

Globally, at least 1,002,938,540 vaccine doses against the novel coronavirus have been...
Pakistan offers relief for India
1 day ago
Pakistan Offers ventilators, Bi-PAP & digital X-ray machines To Support India

As India is bearing a shortage of oxygen supply and patients suffering...

Recent News

Murad Raas
35 mins ago
All Schools To Open In Sialkot From Monday due to infection rate at 3%: Murad Raas

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas has announced that the private schools will...
Kerala Bride Marries COVID positive fiance
45 mins ago
Kerala Bride Marries Her covid-infected fiancé Wearing A PPE Kit

A bride in Kerala, India chose to wear a Personal Protection Kit...
Momal Sheikh
1 hour ago
Photos: Momal Sheikh Hosted Game Night For Fellow Celebrities

Every now and then, Pakistani celebrities host different house parties and picnics...
PM Imran PTI 25 years
1 hour ago
“I am proud of the PTI’s achievements over the last 2.5 years”: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has lauded his party workers for obtaining success...