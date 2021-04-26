Saudi Pregnant women allowed to receive anti-COVID vaccines: MoH

Adsense 300×250

Expecting women can now receive doses of Anti-COVID-19 vaccines, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health announced.

The Ministry of Health said via its Twitter account: “The Ministry of Health announces the availability of Anti-COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant women, on the basis of recommendations of the Specialized Scientific Committee.”

“Furthermore, studies indicate that there is no harm to the pregnant woman or the fetus. However, if she happens to catch an infection from the virus, this can cause severe complications, threatening the pregnancy,” it added.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s health ministry had announced that pilgrims who want to perform Hajj this year must receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the details, Saudi Health Minister Tawfiq Al Rabiah has said that participation in the Hajj season will ensure that pilgrims must be vaccinated, as part of the main condition for the pilgrimage.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is mandatory for those willing to come to the Hajj and will be one of the main conditions (for receiving a permit to come),” a circular signed by the health minister read.

Saudi Arabia had recorded more than 260,000 cases of the novel coronavirus. While the total infections reached 16 million from around the globe.

According to authorities, Mask-clad pilgrims had begum trickling into Makkah over the weekend and were subject to temperature checks and placed in quarantine.