Adsense 970×250

Saudi Stock Market Hits Seven-Year High After Crown Prince’s Interview

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

30th Apr, 2021. 12:13 am
Adsense 300×600
Saudi Stock Market Hits Seven-Year High After Crown Prince's Interview
Adsense 300×250

A recent interview with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz on state TV has had a positive effect on the country’s stock market.

The main index of the Saudi stock market “TASI” reached 2.57% or 264 points at the end of trading on Wednesday after an interview with Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

This modest rise in Saudi Arabia’s stock market is a result of the positive effects of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s talks on the country’s economic growth and economic performance. In his interview, he announced plans to introduce public investment fund companies to the market and offered foreign investors a 1% stake in Armco.

At the close of trading in Tassi, the trading volume reached 10531.2 points. This is the highest level since 2014 and in a few hours, the Saudi stock market traded 13.19 billion, while a total of 457.39 million shares were traded.

Shares of Aramco rose 13.13%. Aramco’s points were recorded at 35.08. It may be recalled that the Saudi Crown Prince had announced to sell a one per cent stake in Aramco to foreign investors and talks are underway with foreign investors in this regard.

Majid Kabara, executive director of Quaniza Capital, said in an interview with Al Arabiya that the investment expenditure of the Public Investment Fund would encourage economic growth and business in the state.

He pointed out an important point in financing large investments of investment funds, saying that one source of financial support would be the list of profitable companies in the Saudi market, excluding local investment from the world’s 10 largest. Is one of the stock markets.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Facebook "Mistakenly" Hid Posts Calling For Modi To resign
1 hour ago
Facebook “Mistakenly” Hid Posts Calling For Modi To resign

Facebook had temporarily hidden the hashtag calling for the resignation of Indian...
Iran Leaked FM Tape
4 hours ago
Iran Leaked FM Tape: Shakeup in Iran’s Presidential Office After Leaked FM Tape

Tehran, Iran - The head of a government think tank was replaced...
International Garden Festival
5 hours ago
Beijing’s International Garden Festival showcases unique flower patterns

The International Garden Festival has kicked off in China at the Beijing...
Democrats Wielding Race As "Political Weapon": Republican Senator
5 hours ago
Democrats Wielding Race As “Political Weapon”: Republican Senator

Senator Tim Scott of the opposition Republican Party in the United States...
It Is Time To Bring World's Longest War To Logical Conclusion: Biden
6 hours ago
It Is Time To Bring World’s Longest War To Logical Conclusion: Biden

US President Joe Biden outlined his plans for the country's development while...
COVID-19 India
10 hours ago
Pregnant Indian Doctor Succumbs to Complications due to COVID-19

COVID-19 India: Keralite, 25, tested negative but lost the baby days before...

Recent News

Facebook "Mistakenly" Hid Posts Calling For Modi To resign
1 hour ago
Facebook “Mistakenly” Hid Posts Calling For Modi To resign

Facebook had temporarily hidden the hashtag calling for the resignation of Indian...
struggling with sleepless nights? Try these tips
2 hours ago
Struggling with sleepless nights? Try these tips to avoid tossing and turning

We usually find it quite irritating and stressful when our sleep is...
Shahbaz Sharif
2 hours ago
Shahbaz Sharif censures PTI govt. Over disastrous COVID-19 Situation

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)'s President Shahbaz Sharif has on Thursday blamed the...
7500 Prize Bond Complete List 2021
2 hours ago
7500 Prize Bond Discontinue By Government

On Thursday: Rs 7500 Prize bond Draw list 2021 discontinue by Government...