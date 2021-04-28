Several Parts Of UAE Receive Heavy Rainfall

Adsense 300×250

Several parts of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have recieved heavy rains and hail on Wednesday (28th April).

As per the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), ice and heavy rains fell in Fujairah’s Al Halah.

Other areas including Khor Fakkan (Sharjah), Manama (Ajman) and some parts of Abu Dhabi also recieved heavy rainfall.

Several videos, showing heavy rains hitting the UAE have been shared by the NCM and Storm Centre Twitter handles.

The UAE police have also advised motorists to drive carefully amid the rains.

#Urgent | #AbuDhabiPolice call on motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive Safely — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) April 28, 2021

The Abu Dhabi Police have urged the motorists to monitor electronic information boards for changes in speed limits.

In the Capital, the speed limits have been reduced to 80kmph.

