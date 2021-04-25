Adsense 970×250

South African Cricketer Bjorn Fortuin Accepts Islam Along With His Wife

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

25th Apr, 2021. 07:58 pm
Bjorn Fortuin accepts Islam
South African cricketer Bjorn Fortuin has embraced Islam along with his wife Mieshka Aysen and changed his name to Emad.

His wife took to Instagram to share the lovely news of him embracing Islam with everyone.

The 26 years old cricketer, who made his international debut in September 2019, has embraced Islam during the sacred month of Ramadan.

After the announcement, he has become the second South African player to have accepted Islam.

Previously in 2011, the left-arm-medium-fast bowler Wayne Parnell also converted to Islam.

Furthermore, Bjorn Fortuin made his first-class debut in 2013. The right-handed batsman didn’t have an ideal debut as he was suspended for a duck in his debut innings.

