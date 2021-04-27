Adsense 970×250

Turkey will enter into a national lockdown for three weeks starting on April 29

27th Apr, 2021.
TURKEY
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced completed lockdown starting from April 29 until May 17, due to the significant rise in the novel coronavirus cases.

According to the details, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a statement following a Cabinet meeting in Ankara’s Presidential Complex, said that that travel between provinces will also be banned.

He said that the reservations at accommodation facilities will not be an exception to curfews and intercity travel restrictions in Turkey, adding that, ‘All intercity travels will be subject to permission, and intercity public transport will operate at 50% capacity.’

Moreover, according to the new measures announced by the president, the schools would not operate between April 29 and May 17.

As per the new measures, all workplaces will suspend their activities during the full lockdown, except those excluded in the Interior Ministry circular.

It should be noted that Turkey’s overall case tally is over 4.55 million. More than 45.3 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey so far.

