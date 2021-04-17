Adsense 970×250

Two-Decade-Old Afghan War Has Claimed 241,000 Lives, $2.26 Trillion

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

18th Apr, 2021. 12:57 am
Adsense 300×600
Two-Decade-Old Afghan War Has Claimed 241,000 Lives, $2.26 Trillion
Adsense 300×250

A report released on the two-decade-old war in Afghanistan says 241,000 people, including Americans, have been killed in the war in 20 years.

According to research, these deaths were directly caused by this war. These include the deaths of 71,344 civilians, 2,442 US military personnel, 78,314 Afghan security personnel and 84,191 insurgents.

According to a report released on Friday this week, the United States has so far spent $2.26 trillion on this war.

According to the Cost of War Project, a joint venture between the Watson Institute at Brown University in the United States and the Pardee Center at Boston University, the financial costs include operations in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

US President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that US troops would withdraw from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks this year.

The US president said it was time to end the ongoing war and withdraw the 3,000 troops stationed there, starting May 1 this year.

Catherine Lutz, co-director of the study and a professor at Brown University, said the figures were evidence of the war damage suffered by the Afghan people, then the military and the American people.

According to Catherine, ending the war as soon as possible is the logical and humane solution.

Neta Crawford, a Boston University professor and lead researcher, described the figures as only a fraction of the cost.

The report says the Pentagon’s $443 billion budget includes $296 billion for the care of veterans, $530 billion in debt for military deployments in South Asian countries, and overseas that includes $59 billion in emergency funding.

According to Crawford, funds spent in Afghanistan include the spread of the war to Pakistan, millions of refugees and IDPs, fighters and non-combatants, and spending on US troops.

Pakistan, which was part of the US-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, conducted military operations in an area of ​​about 2,600 km, with the help of international forces in Afghanistan.

The costs of these operations were paid to Pakistan by Washington in the form of the Coalition Support Fund, which was set up for this purpose.

The Cost of War project was created 10 years ago by a group of scholars and experts to estimate the cost of the post-9/11 wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and other countries.

 

Adsense 300×250

Read More

55 mins ago
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman blessed with baby

According to a report published on Sunday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin...
Boris Johnson Cancels trip to India
3 hours ago
Boris Johnson Cancels trip to India Following Current Virus Situation

The United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled his official...
Russia Retaliates By Expelling 20 Czech Diplomats
4 hours ago
Russia Retaliates By Expelling 20 Czech Diplomats

Russia expelled 20 Czech diplomats in response to Paraguay's expulsion of several...
India UK Red list
4 hours ago
India added to UK’s “red list” of travel ban Amidst Sharp COVID Spike

India added to the “red list” of countries from which most travel...
Bangladesh: Hundreds Arrested For Protests During Modi's Recent Visit
5 hours ago
Bangladesh: Hundreds Arrested For Protests During Modi’s Recent Visit

Police in Bangladesh have arrested hundreds of activists and leaders of the...
Australia-New Zealand ‘travel bubble’ begins
12 hours ago
Australia-New Zealand ‘travel bubble’ begins

Authorities in New Zealand reopened borders and hundreds of passengers from Australia...

Recent News

Meesha Shafi Yoga Teacher
38 seconds ago
Meesha Shafi Is Now A Yoga Teacher; Ready To Teach if schedule permits

Pakistan's singer Meesha Shafi, who had been under headlines after the harassment...
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan
9 mins ago
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said that the...
National Assembly Passes Two Bills
18 mins ago
National Assembly Passes Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2020

The National Assembly (NA) has on Monday has passed two important bills...
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb
22 mins ago
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb

Grand Mufti of Pakistan Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman says that the rulers should take...