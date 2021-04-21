UAE Considers To Restrict Movement Of People Without Vaccine Jab

Adsense 300×250

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has mulled to restrict the movement of those people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the reports, the authorities of Abu Dhabi, the centre of business and tourism, have decided to intensify the campaign for vaccination against COVID-19.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said it had expanded the vaccination campaign for people aged 16 and over in the country.

About 70 per cent of the population has been vaccinated, he said.

NCEMA spokesman Saif said strict measures were being considered to restrict the movement of non-vaccinated people and to implement safety measures.

He further said that all such persons would not be allowed to enter certain places and they would be deprived of certain services.

It should be noted that another 1,903 cases were reported in the Gulf Arab state on Tuesday, where a total of 1,559 people have died from the coronavirus.

In addition, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the UAE has reached 5860.

Remember that in the UAE, it is necessary to wear social distance and wear a mask in public places.

The UAE is one of the countries where the world’s fastest Code 19 vaccination program is underway.

Abu Dhabi’s Health Authority said that in addition to the Chinese Synoform, the Pfizer biotech vaccine is now being made available in the UAE.

AstraZeneca vaccine is already being given in Dubai along with the Pfizer vaccine.

It is pertinent to mention here that, all eligible Emirates and UAE residents can now get their vaccine jabs for free as authorities have resumed administrating the vaccine.

People aged 16 and above can receive the jab from 205 centres across the UAE. But people have to book an appointment in advance.

All residents can book their appointments through the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) COVID-19 UAE application (app). The app is available on both Google Play Store and App Store in Arabic, English, and Urdu languages.

The app offers booking options according to categories such as residents, family, education, healthcare workers, companies, etc. People will have to provide details such as name, Emirates ID, contact details, emirate they are living, preferred date, time, and centre.

Senior citizens can apply for a home vaccination program.

On the other hand, the app also offers information on the Covid-19 survey, psychological support through phone calls, WhatsApp, email, audio and video call, hotline numbers, and the location of the nearest diagnostic centres.