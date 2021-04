Adsense 300×250

Consulate General of the United Arab Emirates H.E. Dr. Salim Ali Al Dhanhani along with Ms. Maryam Al-Azizi, Manager of the Visa Center, in Karachi, held an Iftar table for a thousand fasting Muslims as part of the Ramadan project sponsored by the UAE Red Crescent.

Earlier, under the supervision of the consulate general of UAE in Karachi RAMADAN FOOD BASKETS from the UAE Red Crescent were distributed under the Ramadan Project.