UAE: Residents Likely To Get A five-day Eid-Al-Fitr Break

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

20th Apr, 2021. 06:41 pm
The Muslims residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) began to observe the holy month of Ramadan from Tuesday, April 13.

According to the UAE’s official holiday calendar, residents of UAE will get Eid-Al-Fitr holidays from 29th of Ramadan to 3rd of Shawaal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar.

If Ramadan lasts 29 days, the residents will have a four-day break from May 11 to May 14.

But if Ramadan lasts 30 days, employees in the UAE will get a five-day break from May 11 to May 15.

Ramadan is the 9th month of the Islamic calendar and it is based on lunar cycles. Hence, its dates change accordingly. An Islamic month is 29 to 30 days long.

Muslims celebrate Eid-Al-Fitr at the end of Ramadan.

Earlier, the worshippers in UAE offered the first Taraweeh before the first Roza.

Taraweeh prayers are the special prayers Muslims offer during the whole month of Ramadan. They recite Holy Quran in Taraweeh prayer. The prayer consists of 20 rakaats and is offered with Isha prayers.

Ramadan 2020 was full of tests, as people were not allowed to gather in large congregations. However, they will enjoy offering special prayers together this year, with safety measures.

Dr. Seif Al Dhaheri, the spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), had earlier announced that Taraweeh prayers will be offered in Mosques in the UAE. Taraweeh prayer and Isha prayer have been covered at 30 minutes.

