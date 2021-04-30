Adsense 970×250

UK: Metropolitan Police Officer Found Guilty Of Joining Neo-Nazi Terror Group

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

30th Apr, 2021. 11:44 pm
Adsense 300×600
UK: Metropolitan Police Officer Found Guilty Of Joining Neo-Nazi Terror Group
Adsense 300×250

London police officer turns out to be a member of the extremist group Neo-Nazi. On conviction, a British court sentenced him to four years and four months in prison.

According to media reports, 22-year-old Benjamin Hannam is the first police officer to be convicted of terrorism.

Benjamin has also been found guilty of fraud in a police recruitment application. He was convicted on April 1 of belonging to the far-right extremist group National Action.

The group was banned in 2016 after the assassination of a female member of parliament by a Nazi-affiliated man because the organization supported the act.

22-year-old Hannan who is from north London was found guilty during the trial of two counts of fraud and two counts of holding a document likely to be used by a terrorist.

He also separately pleaded guilty to having an indecent image of a child.

Hannan was a probationary officer with the Metropolitan Police, the U.K.’s biggest police force, covering Greater London.

Earlier, Canada has declared the white nationalist right-wing extremist group Proud Boys a new face of fascism, saying it has been involved in political violence.

The Canadian government on February 3, described the right-wing extremist organization, Proud Boys, as a “serious and growing threat” to society, calling it a terrorist group.

A group called Proud Boys played a key role in the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., which has been under intense scrutiny ever since and is now considered by Canada to be a terrorist network.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said the country’s intelligence agencies had already expressed concern about the group’s activities and that the decision had been made in light of that.

Blair told a news conference that there has been a concern not only about his rhetoric but also about his activities and plans, and that’s why we’re taking action today.

He said the group had not only been protesting against movements such as the Black Lives Matter but had also openly threatened to use violence against its opponents.

 

Adsense 300×250

Read More

PM Imran's "Relativizing Holocaust" Irks Europe, Approved Resolution Against Pakistan
10 mins ago
PM Imran’s “Relativizing Holocaust” Irks Europe, Approved Resolution Against Pakistan

The European Parliament passed a resolution to review the GSP Plus status...
Israel: 45 People Crushed to Death, 150 Injured In Stampede
6 hours ago
Israel: 45 People Crushed to Death, 150 Injured In Stampede

At least 45 people have been killed and 150 injured in a...
Covid 19 India
7 hours ago
COVID-19 India: All International Flights Suspended till May 31

COVID-19 India: International Flights under the special air travel bubble arrangements will...
india
12 hours ago
India gets first emergency COVID-19 relief supplies from US

The first of three special US flights carrying medical supplies to boost...
Facebook "Mistakenly" Hid Posts Calling For Modi To resign
24 hours ago
Facebook “Mistakenly” Hid Posts Calling For Modi To resign

Facebook had temporarily hidden the hashtag calling for the resignation of Indian...
Saudi Stock Market Hits Seven-Year High After Crown Prince's Interview
1 day ago
Saudi Stock Market Hits Seven-Year High After Crown Prince’s Interview

A recent interview with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin...

Recent News

Nawal Faisal
30 seconds ago
Are Nawal Saeed And Arsalan Faisal Into A Relationship? Find Out!

New emerging actors Nawal Saeed and Arsalan Faisal are both winning everyone's...
PM Imran's "Relativizing Holocaust" Irks Europe, Approved Resolution Against Pakistan
10 mins ago
PM Imran’s “Relativizing Holocaust” Irks Europe, Approved Resolution Against Pakistan

The European Parliament passed a resolution to review the GSP Plus status...
Yumna Zaidi
11 mins ago
How Does Yumna Zaidi Lose Weight? Find Out!

The loveable actress Yumna Zaidi, who rose to fame with her fun-loving character...
Aymen Saleem
21 mins ago
Do You Know Aymen Saleem Is A World Record Holder?

Do you know Aymen Saleem is a world record holder? A hidden...