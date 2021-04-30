Adsense 300×250

London police officer turns out to be a member of the extremist group Neo-Nazi. On conviction, a British court sentenced him to four years and four months in prison.

According to media reports, 22-year-old Benjamin Hannam is the first police officer to be convicted of terrorism.

Benjamin has also been found guilty of fraud in a police recruitment application. He was convicted on April 1 of belonging to the far-right extremist group National Action.

The group was banned in 2016 after the assassination of a female member of parliament by a Nazi-affiliated man because the organization supported the act.

22-year-old Hannan who is from north London was found guilty during the trial of two counts of fraud and two counts of holding a document likely to be used by a terrorist.

He also separately pleaded guilty to having an indecent image of a child.

Hannan was a probationary officer with the Metropolitan Police, the U.K.’s biggest police force, covering Greater London.

Earlier, Canada has declared the white nationalist right-wing extremist group Proud Boys a new face of fascism, saying it has been involved in political violence.

The Canadian government on February 3, described the right-wing extremist organization, Proud Boys, as a “serious and growing threat” to society, calling it a terrorist group.

A group called Proud Boys played a key role in the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., which has been under intense scrutiny ever since and is now considered by Canada to be a terrorist network.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said the country’s intelligence agencies had already expressed concern about the group’s activities and that the decision had been made in light of that.

Blair told a news conference that there has been a concern not only about his rhetoric but also about his activities and plans, and that’s why we’re taking action today.

He said the group had not only been protesting against movements such as the Black Lives Matter but had also openly threatened to use violence against its opponents.