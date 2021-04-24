US approves restart of Johnson & Johnson corona jabs

Adsense 300×250

The US health officials on Friday have given the permission to restart the jabs of Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccinations which was paused due to worries over blood clotting.

The news came shortly after an expert panel suggested lifting the pause because the benefits of the shot surpassed possible dangers.

“We have concluded that the known and potential benefits of the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older,” said Janet Woodcock, head of Food and Drug Administration in a joint statement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Earlier, Canada has approved the Johnson & Johnson Coronavirus vaccine along with AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Moderna vaccines.

As per reports, Canada has ordered up to 38 million doses, which can be stored at very low temperatures from two to eight degrees Celsius (35-46 Fahrenheit).

Health Canada chief medical officer Supriya Sharma said,

“We concluded that there was strong evidence that showed that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh the potential risk,” “its evaluation will continue as it is rolled out,”

“So far all of the vaccines approved for use in Canada are effective against severe cases and hospitalization,” she added.

Canadian health officials have reported more than 878,000 cases of the covid-19 and over 22,000 deaths.