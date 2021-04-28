Adsense 970×250

US Returning To Normalcy As CDC Eases Mask Guidelines

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

29th Apr, 2021. 12:31 am
US Returning To Normalcy As CDC Eases Mask Guidelines
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a US public health watchdog, has announced a relaxation of its mask guidelines.

The CDC said in a statement on Tuesday that US citizens who completed the vaccination course no longer needed to wear face masks but would do so if they attended a crowded event.

The new guidelines state that citizens who have not completed the vaccination course may also go out without a mask in certain situations.

The CDC says that if citizens have completed a vaccination course or have taken at least one dose, they can attend a gathering without a mask where everyone has completed a vaccination course.

Last year, the CDC also urged Americans to wear masks and maintain a six-foot distance.

In its new guidelines for non-vaccinated citizens, the CDC has asked them to attend a gathering wearing a mask.

However, the CDC stressed that all people, including citizens who have completed the vaccination course, must wear masks to attend concerts, sports events or other crowded gatherings.

The CDC’s new guidelines are being seen as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus in the United States.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 573,000 people have died and more than 30 million cases have been reported in the United States so far.

The change in coronavirus guidelines comes at a time when more than half of adults in the United States (approximately 140 million people) have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CTD director said research had shown that less than 10 per cent of outdoor coronavirus transmission cases had been reported.

