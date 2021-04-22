Adsense 300×250

The United Kingdom on Thursday apologized for failing to fully acknowledge the services of 3.5 million Asian and black soldiers killed in World Wars while fighting for Britain.

According to the reports, the investigations in this regard have been described as “widespread racism”.

An independent investigation by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) found that millions of people, mostly from Africa and the East, were killed fighting by Britain in World War I but their names were not mentioned at all.

The CWGC works to commemorate the Commonwealth forces and to ensure that those killed in both world wars are commemorated in the same way, regardless of their rank, background or religion. ۔

In this regard, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said in Parliament that there is no doubt that prejudice is also a part of the failures of the Imperial War Grace Commission.

He apologized to the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and the government for taking too long to rectify the situation.

The report said that 45,000 to 54,000 people killed in the war, most of them from India, Egypt, Somalia and East and West Africa, their sacrifices were not commemorated equally.

According to the report, the memory of the 116,000 and 350,000 people killed in World War II was not commemorated or honoured, most of them from East Africa and Egypt.

According to CWGC Director General Clare Horton, these events of a century ago were wrong then and are wrong today.

He said he acknowledged and apologized for past mistakes and will correct them.

The CWGC will follow the report’s 10 recommendations, such as finding new names and adding explanations to relevant sites.

The inquiry began in December 2019 after a televised documentary aired. It showed that Africans killed in World War I were not treated equally.

The investigation also cited the example of the British governor, who said that a Gold Coast resident would neither understand nor appreciate the book.

An official working for the Imperial War Graves Commission later wrote that “most of the people who died were semi-savages, so putting up books would be a waste of public money.”