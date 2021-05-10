Adsense 300×250

May 2, 2011, marks the 10th death anniversary of al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in a US military operation in Abbottabad. While the incident had a global impact, al-Qaeda was also startled by the death of its leader.

Experts researching al-Qaeda’s activities believe that al-Qaeda considered the world’s most dangerous organization after the death of Osama bin Laden, appears to be in a state of disintegration and leadership crisis at the central level. The branches connected to it in the regions are still effective.

Who Was Osama Bin Laden?

Born in Saudi Arabia in March 1957, Osama bin Laden’s father owned a well-known construction company. He was one of the richest businessmen in Saudi Arabia.

he studied civil engineering at King Abdulaziz University.

According to reports, some CIA officers said that beginning in early 1980, bin Laden acted as a liaison between the General Intelligence Presidency (GIP) and Afghan warlords.

When the former Soviet Union (now Russia) invaded Afghanistan in 1979, Osama bin Laden’s life took a new turn.

He came to Afghanistan in the 1980s and joined the Maktab al-Khidmat (also known as the Afghan Service Bureau), an organization of well-known Palestinian leader Abdullah Yusuf Azzam.

The organization, along with leaders such as Ayman al-Zawahiri and Wael Hamza Julaidan, was formed to recruit and finance fighters from Arab countries to fight the then-Soviet Union (Russia) in Afghanistan.

Formation of Al Qaeda

When 300,000 US troops first landed on Saudi soil in 1991 during the Gulf War, Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda’s leadership deemed the incursion of US troops on Pakistani soil “insulting” and stepped up their activities against the United States. do.

Osama bin Laden stayed in Sudan for a while after the Saudi government revoked his citizenship in 1994, but was expelled from there and finally returned to Afghanistan in 1996 with his wife and children. Here, an extremist group called the Afghan Taliban had taken control of the country’s capital, Kabul.

Two years after arriving in Afghanistan, Osama bin Laden issued a fatwa declaring war on the Americans and the Jews. US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania have since been attacked, killing more than 250 people.

Osama bin Laden and his organization al-Qaeda were blamed for the attacks on the United States on September 11, 2001, and the United States invaded Afghanistan in late 2001.

Your Enemy Is Not My Enemy

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan often accuses the US of destabilizing the region of Afghanistan and Pakistan. He has justified the Taliban’s militancy as a response to US military intervention.

Imran Khan repeatedly reminds the world that Pakistan has paid a heavy price by joining the war on terror. Thousands of civilians and military personnel have fallen victim to the war since 2001.

The Future Of Al-Qaeda

There are two contradictory statements about the future of al-Qaeda.

One quarter thinks that the events that have taken place since the death of Osama bin Laden, and in particular the deaths of leaders, have weakened al-Qaeda organizationally so much that it cannot cause another storm after the US leaves Afghanistan.

Others believe that al-Qaeda’s recent silence and weakening could be part of a possible strategy by the organization, which could pose a regional and global threat in the future.